Rare AirPods Max bargain saves you $100 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

This is likely your best pre-Prime Day chance to save $100 on Apple's ultra-premium over-ear headphones.

Prime Day is just two weeks away, but if you’re impatient and want a new set of premium Apple headphones right now, Woot’s the merchant to pick. For a limited time, the AirPods Max with USB-C can be yours for a massive $100 off their original $549 price. Granted, that’s still steep, but hey — we haven’t seen a solid discount on these high-end Bluetooth headphones since July!

AirPods Max (USB-C): $100 off at Woot

$449
$549
$100 off (18%)
The AirPods Max with USB-C charging are a massive bargain thanks to Woot's latest bargain. Right now, you can get the over-ear headphones for $100 off. They're brand-new and ship with a one-year Apple warranty. The promo might vanish soon, so hurry up and save while it lasts.
Buy at Woot

AirPods Max (USB-C): $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (9%)
Alternatively, you can get the AirPods Max at Amazon. Over here, the headphones in Blue sell for $50 off right now. With their premium design, superb ANC, and Apple device compatibility, these are the best over-ear headphones for Apple fans.
Buy at Amazon

Even better, while Woot typically sells refurbished devices or units with limited warranties, this offer includes a new set with Apple’s official one-year warranty. In case you’re wondering, you won’t find the same $100 discount at Amazon or Walmart, making it even more exciting.

If you’re set on getting the Apple headset at Amazon before Prime Big Deal Days, you’d have to settle for a rather modest $50 discount. The price cut is only available on the model in Blue, so keep that in mind.

These over-ear headphones might not be a spring chicken, but they’re still among the best in class. In fact, we recently compared them to the Sony WH-1000XM6 — see our AirPods Max vs Sony WH-1000XM6 review — and found the Apple cans deliver slightly better audio. Specifically, they offer more balanced audio right out of the box, allowing excellent instrument separation and a wide soundstage that most users will definitely appreciate.

Another highlight is their ANC performance and Transparency mode. They block unwanted hisses, traffic noise, and office clatter quite well, giving you a fully immersive audio experience. The Transparency mode is just as remarkable (if not more) and lets you hold conversations, hear announcements, and more without removing the headset.

Still on the fence? Check out our AirPods Max review for valuable insights into connectivity, battery life, spatial audio, and more. But if you’re already tempted, this is likely your best pre-Prime Day chance to save on the premium over-ear Apple headphones.

