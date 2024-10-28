Apple adds Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via iOS 18.1 software update

Hearing Test: Provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)

Provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss) Hearing Protection: Helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)





As impressive and groundbreaking as the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are, I believe Hearing Protection is the sleeper important feature here. It can be particularly helpful for users who frequent concerts, sporting events, or other loud environments — which can be a very large part of the population. By minimizing exposure to loud noises, this feature can help prevent hearing damage and preserve hearing health over time.



I am definitely feeling very positive about these new hearing health features. I believe that they have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of many people. It's encouraging to see technology being used to address important health concerns, and I hope to see more features like these in the future.