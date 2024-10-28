Apple adds Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via iOS 18.1 software update
Apple has released a new software update, iOS 18.1, which includes Apple Intelligence as well as some powerful new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 users. The update brings three new capabilities to the AirPods Pro 2: Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection, which are designed to help users better understand and manage their hearing health.
To use these new features, AirPods Pro 2 users must be running firmware 7B19 and iOS 18.1 on their iPhone. The Hearing Test feature can be accessed through the Health app, while the Hearing Aid and Hearing Protection features can be accessed through the Control Center.
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature. | Image credit — Apple
- Hearing Test: Provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)
- Hearing Aid: Provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)
- Hearing Protection: Helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)
These new features are a welcome addition for AirPods Pro 2 users. The Hearing Test feature is particularly useful for those who may be concerned about their hearing health. The Hearing Aid feature is a potential game-changer for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, and the Hearing Protection feature is a great way to protect your hearing from loud noises.
As impressive and groundbreaking as the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are, I believe Hearing Protection is the sleeper important feature here. It can be particularly helpful for users who frequent concerts, sporting events, or other loud environments — which can be a very large part of the population. By minimizing exposure to loud noises, this feature can help prevent hearing damage and preserve hearing health over time.
I am definitely feeling very positive about these new hearing health features. I believe that they have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of many people. It's encouraging to see technology being used to address important health concerns, and I hope to see more features like these in the future.
