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Better-than-Black-Friday deal slashes $520 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Amazon

Probably the best foldable phone in the US is massively discounted for an undoubtedly limited time.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
We've all heard of Christmas presents, but what if you were to start the new year with a nice little gift for yourself that no uncle, aunt, or distant cousin would ever dream of putting under your tree? 

That's certainly an... exotic notion, and even at the end of 2025 (or beginning of 2026), there are few mobile devices more exotic than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Of course, Samsung's latest book-style foldable isn't exactly priced for the masses, normally starting at a whopping $1,999.99, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can slash a very cool (and rare) 520 bucks off the list price of an even costlier variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$520 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Jet Black Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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I'm talking about the 512GB storage configuration, which typically goes for a prohibitive $2,119.99, and even more specifically, you'll have to opt for a Jet Black model to maximize your savings before your big New Year's Eve celebration.

As you might imagine, Amazon can't make any pre-January 1 delivery promises... unless you're a Prime member, in which case you can miraculously hope to get your massively discounted Galaxy Z Fold 7 at your doorstep before ringing in 2026.

Believe it or not, this $520 discount is higher than everything Amazon offered during its extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 festivities of November and early December, also beating all of Samsung's first-party deals (without device trade-ins) of the last few weeks.


As highlighted in our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 7 review a little while back and pretty much evident at a first glance for anyone with a working pair of eyes, this is probably the best foldable phone money can buy in the US right now.

Is it (still) expensive? Absolutely. Is it worth every penny? I think so, as it's virtually impossible to find bigger and better screens, as well as a faster processor and a more advanced camera system than what this ultra-flexible Android powerhouse offers... at least stateside.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!

Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET.
Get at Back Market
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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