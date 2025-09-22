Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are amazingly already discounted with no catches





What's so exciting about yet another pair of true wireless earbuds available in a single white color? A bunch of things, including a heart rate monitoring feature "borrowed" from the What's so exciting about yet another pair of true wireless earbuds available in a single white color? A bunch of things, including a heart rate monitoring feature "borrowed" from the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 , an outstanding (at least on paper) Live Translation tool, and an active noise cancellation functionality marketed as the absolute best in the world right now.

With all that in mind (as well as improved battery life, overall audio performance, and all-day comfort compared to the already amazing AirPods Pro 2 ), I was impressed (not to mention surprised) to see Apple leave the $249 price point unchanged, and even more impressively, you can now knock that down without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

That's right, Amazon is already slashing 10 bucks off the AirPods Pro 3 's list price, which is obviously not a massive discount, but... it's better than nothing. It's also pretty unusual to be able to save... anything on a new AirPods product mere days after its US commercial debut, especially without a trade-in or another such special requirement.





Before pulling the trigger, it's important to remember that not everything will work flawlessly on the third-gen AirPods Pro out the box, with that aforementioned Live Translation functionality, for instance, being available "in beta" for the time being in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish only.





AirPods Pro 3 earning the title of Heart rate sensing, meanwhile, is designed to work only during certain physical activities rather than being an always-on (battery-draining) affair. Those are basically the only things (I can think of, at least) that could possibly stand in the way of theearning the title of best wireless earbuds available this holiday season, and although said holidays are still a few months away, there's a legitimate possibility that no better deals will come anytime soon for this extraordinary noise-cancelling product.



