Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are amazingly already discounted with no catches

Mere days after their US commercial debut, Apple's latest and greatest wireless earbuds are sold by Amazon at a (small but notable) discount.

Is it just me, or are we talking too little about quite possibly the most groundbreaking product Apple unveiled at its "Awe dropping" September 9 event? I obviously don't mean the iPhone Air, which has made dozens and dozens of headlines on this site (as well as many others) over the last couple of weeks, but rather the AirPods Pro 3.

What's so exciting about yet another pair of true wireless earbuds available in a single white color? A bunch of things, including a heart rate monitoring feature "borrowed" from the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, an outstanding (at least on paper) Live Translation tool, and an active noise cancellation functionality marketed as the absolute best in the world right now.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$10 off (4%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

With all that in mind (as well as improved battery life, overall audio performance, and all-day comfort compared to the already amazing AirPods Pro 2), I was impressed (not to mention surprised) to see Apple leave the $249 price point unchanged, and even more impressively, you can now knock that down without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

That's right, Amazon is already slashing 10 bucks off the AirPods Pro 3's list price, which is obviously not a massive discount, but... it's better than nothing. It's also pretty unusual to be able to save... anything on a new AirPods product mere days after its US commercial debut, especially without a trade-in or another such special requirement.

Before pulling the trigger, it's important to remember that not everything will work flawlessly on the third-gen AirPods Pro out the box, with that aforementioned Live Translation functionality, for instance, being available "in beta" for the time being in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish only. 

Heart rate sensing, meanwhile, is designed to work only during certain physical activities rather than being an always-on (battery-draining) affair. Those are basically the only things (I can think of, at least) that could possibly stand in the way of the AirPods Pro 3 earning the title of best wireless earbuds available this holiday season, and although said holidays are still a few months away, there's a legitimate possibility that no better deals will come anytime soon for this extraordinary noise-cancelling product.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
