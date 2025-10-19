Top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can now be yours with a rare 32% discount
The AirPods Pro 2 are absolutely irresistible at this rare Amazon discount. Grab a pair before it's too late.
best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested at an incredibly good price. Yep, the AirPods Pro 2 are 32% off, just like they were during Prime Big Deal Days. At such a generous discount, these are easily the best AirPods Pro 3 alternative for budget-conscious buyers.Missed out on Amazon’s incredible Prime Deals on headphones? Fret not — you can once again get one of the
True, these premium ANC earbuds have been down by $100 in the past. But we didn’t see them drop to their best price on October Prime Day. Plus, since there’s no way of telling whether they’ll get a bigger discount on next month’s Black Friday, now’s a perfect time to upgrade your audio at a much cheaper price.
Mind you, ANC is indeed top-of-the-line here. Expect keyboard clacks, chatter, traffic noise, and pretty much everything else to completely disappear once it kicks in. Of course, you can also stay in tune with your surroundings with Transparency mode, which is almost lifelike.
Let’s not overlook battery life. With up to six hours of listening time per charge and up to 30 hours with the case, they can easily last you several workdays with moderate daily use.
However you look at it, the AirPods Pro 2 are amazing. And while they may be a tough sell at their standard price now that the successor is here, they’re an absolute delight at 32% off. Grab a pair and save at Amazon while it lasts.
The AirPods Pro 3 bring some improvements, but hey — they haven’t received any substantial discounts since release. So, if you’re after premium active noise cancellation, superb fit, and seamless connection with iOS devices for less than $170, the predecessor clearly stands out.
Sound quality is just as excellent — the earbuds deliver very clean and balanced audio right out of the box. Unlike some alternatives, they don’t give you overpowering low-end that causes more headaches than enjoyment. The mids are wide and detailed, and the highs are pristine — just what you’d expect from one of the best wireless earbuds.
