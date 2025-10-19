Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can now be yours with a rare 32% discount

The AirPods Pro 2 are absolutely irresistible at this rare Amazon discount. Grab a pair before it's too late.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods Pro 2 on a wooden table, with the charging case visible in the background.
View now at Amazon
 Missed out on Amazon’s incredible Prime Deals on headphones? Fret not — you can once again get one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested at an incredibly good price. Yep, the AirPods Pro 2 are 32% off, just like they were during Prime Big Deal Days. At such a generous discount, these are easily the best AirPods Pro 3 alternative for budget-conscious buyers.

Get the AirPods Pro 2 for 32% off

$79 off (32%)
The AirPods Pro 2 may have welcomed a successor, but they're almost impossible to resist at this massive 32% discount. After all, it's not every day that you can get one of the best ANC earbuds at such a solid discount. Grab a pair at Amazon and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

True, these premium ANC earbuds have been down by $100 in the past. But we didn’t see them drop to their best price on October Prime Day. Plus, since there’s no way of telling whether they’ll get a bigger discount on next month’s Black Friday, now’s a perfect time to upgrade your audio at a much cheaper price.

The AirPods Pro 3 bring some improvements, but hey — they haven’t received any substantial discounts since release. So, if you’re after premium active noise cancellation, superb fit, and seamless connection with iOS devices for less than $170, the predecessor clearly stands out.

Mind you, ANC is indeed top-of-the-line here. Expect keyboard clacks, chatter, traffic noise, and pretty much everything else to completely disappear once it kicks in. Of course, you can also stay in tune with your surroundings with Transparency mode, which is almost lifelike.

Sound quality is just as excellent — the earbuds deliver very clean and balanced audio right out of the box. Unlike some alternatives, they don’t give you overpowering low-end that causes more headaches than enjoyment. The mids are wide and detailed, and the highs are pristine — just what you’d expect from one of the best wireless earbuds.

Let’s not overlook battery life. With up to six hours of listening time per charge and up to 30 hours with the case, they can easily last you several workdays with moderate daily use.

However you look at it, the AirPods Pro 2 are amazing. And while they may be a tough sell at their standard price now that the successor is here, they’re an absolute delight at 32% off. Grab a pair and save at Amazon while it lasts.

Top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can now be yours with a rare 32% discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple AirPods - Deals History
52 stories
19 Oct, 2025
Top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can now be yours with a rare 32% discount
06 Oct, 2025
Apple's 'modern' AirPods Max with USB-C are cheaper than ever... but still pretty expensive
23 Sep, 2025
Rare AirPods Max bargain saves you $100 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
22 Sep, 2025
Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are amazingly already discounted with no catches
10 Sep, 2025
Incredible new deal makes the AirPods Pro 2 a must-buy even after the AirPods Pro 3's launch
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment

by Abdullah Asim • 3

The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0

by Johanna Romero • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records

Latest News

Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?
Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?
Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold
Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Hefty $250 discount makes Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) even hotter pick
Hefty $250 discount makes Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) even hotter pick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless