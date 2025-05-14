Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Another iPhone 18 Pro leak fuels the most anticipated display upgrade yet

Another trusted voice joins the whispers of Apple's boldest iPhone display upgrade yet, and the countdown to 2026 just got real.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A person holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max in his hands and looking at its display.
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Yet another rumor corroborates the recent info that a major upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro's display that Apple may be planning.

The iPhone 17 series is not even out yet; however, rumors about next year's iPhone 18 series have already started showing up. Now, a reputable tipster is corroborating an earlier report about the iPhone 18 Pro models potentially upgrading a key display feature... Face ID.

Ross Young has previously said that the 2026 Pro-branded iPhones may feature under-display Face ID sensors. Then, a week and a half ago, we had a report from The Information claiming the iPhone 18 Pro models may only come with a punch-hole for the selfie camera, while the Face ID sensors will be hidden under the display, therefore no pill-shaped cutouts or notches.

This time, Young brings even more corroborating sources for this claim. Young says that during the SID Business Conference, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed phones with under-panel Face ID featuring their materials may be available for sale next year. This obviously corroborates earlier rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro's Face ID.



Of course, this information is far from confirmed yet. The thing is, we are far from certain even for the iPhone 17 Pro's major redesign that's been circulating around in the past for months. But despite this, Young is often accurate enough when it comes to Apple (and other) leaks.

It is also not certain whether the Dynamic Island feature will be discontinued or will continue to be a thing in the iPhone 18 despite the lack of a pill-shaped Face ID section. The Dynamic Island is a clever way to take advantage of that space in the display and make it more useful. My two cents on this is that it may not be needed if there's no pill-shaped cutout to complement (or make less annoying to look at).

Recommended Stories
The iPhone 18 series is set to be unveiled in September 2026. Meanwhile, we've also heard that Apple may be shifting the way it introduces new iPhones, potentially changing to two events a year, instead of just one. If this rumor is accurate, this would mean that in September 2026, we may only see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with the base iPhone 18 and Air model scheduled for the spring of 2027.

Apple is also reportedly planning its first foldable iPhone sometime in the end of 2026 or early 2027. At least judging by all the rumors, there are exciting things to look forward to from Apple.

In the meantime, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, has recently revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thin beauty that's plenty expensive. It is supposed to rival the iPhone 17 Air, although this phone's existence is only rumored so far. Samsung is also busy aiming (reportedly) for the world's thinnest foldable title with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and playing around with a concept for a tri-foldable device as well. Times are interesting, alright!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless