Another iPhone 18 Pro leak fuels the most anticipated display upgrade yet
Another trusted voice joins the whispers of Apple's boldest iPhone display upgrade yet, and the countdown to 2026 just got real.
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Yet another rumor corroborates the recent info that a major upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro's display that Apple may be planning.
The iPhone 17 series is not even out yet; however, rumors about next year's iPhone 18 series have already started showing up. Now, a reputable tipster is corroborating an earlier report about the iPhone 18 Pro models potentially upgrading a key display feature... Face ID.
This time, Young brings even more corroborating sources for this claim. Young says that during the SID Business Conference, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed phones with under-panel Face ID featuring their materials may be available for sale next year. This obviously corroborates earlier rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro's Face ID.
It is also not certain whether the Dynamic Island feature will be discontinued or will continue to be a thing in the iPhone 18 despite the lack of a pill-shaped Face ID section. The Dynamic Island is a clever way to take advantage of that space in the display and make it more useful. My two cents on this is that it may not be needed if there's no pill-shaped cutout to complement (or make less annoying to look at).
Apple is also reportedly planning its first foldable iPhone sometime in the end of 2026 or early 2027. At least judging by all the rumors, there are exciting things to look forward to from Apple.
In the meantime, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, has recently revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thin beauty that's plenty expensive. It is supposed to rival the iPhone 17 Air, although this phone's existence is only rumored so far. Samsung is also busy aiming (reportedly) for the world's thinnest foldable title with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and playing around with a concept for a tri-foldable device as well. Times are interesting, alright!
Ross Young has previously said that the 2026 Pro-branded iPhones may feature under-display Face ID sensors. Then, a week and a half ago, we had a report from The Information claiming the iPhone 18 Pro models may only come with a punch-hole for the selfie camera, while the Face ID sensors will be hidden under the display, therefore no pill-shaped cutouts or notches.
This time, Young brings even more corroborating sources for this claim. Young says that during the SID Business Conference, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed phones with under-panel Face ID featuring their materials may be available for sale next year. This obviously corroborates earlier rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro's Face ID.
At the SID Business Conference today, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed that they expect phones with under panel Face ID using their materials to be available for sale in 2026. This suggests that iPhone 18 Pro models will have under panel Face ID with other brands and…— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 14, 2025
Of course, this information is far from confirmed yet. The thing is, we are far from certain even for the iPhone 17 Pro's major redesign that's been circulating around in the past for months. But despite this, Young is often accurate enough when it comes to Apple (and other) leaks.
It is also not certain whether the Dynamic Island feature will be discontinued or will continue to be a thing in the iPhone 18 despite the lack of a pill-shaped Face ID section. The Dynamic Island is a clever way to take advantage of that space in the display and make it more useful. My two cents on this is that it may not be needed if there's no pill-shaped cutout to complement (or make less annoying to look at).
The iPhone 18 series is set to be unveiled in September 2026. Meanwhile, we've also heard that Apple may be shifting the way it introduces new iPhones, potentially changing to two events a year, instead of just one. If this rumor is accurate, this would mean that in September 2026, we may only see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with the base iPhone 18 and Air model scheduled for the spring of 2027.
Apple is also reportedly planning its first foldable iPhone sometime in the end of 2026 or early 2027. At least judging by all the rumors, there are exciting things to look forward to from Apple.
In the meantime, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, has recently revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thin beauty that's plenty expensive. It is supposed to rival the iPhone 17 Air, although this phone's existence is only rumored so far. Samsung is also busy aiming (reportedly) for the world's thinnest foldable title with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and playing around with a concept for a tri-foldable device as well. Times are interesting, alright!
