Dynamic Island and Live Activities explained: A complete guide

The iPhone's Dynamic Island: How to get the most out of it











Dynamic Island System Animations

Locking and unlocking the screen

Toggling the Silent/Ring mode

Low battery (20%)

Charging

Screen recording

Voice recording

Privacy lights when camera and microphone are in use

Face ID

Hotspot on

Shortcuts

Airdrop transfers (shows you the progress)

Find My alerts

AirPods connection status and battery life

Apple Watch unlocking

Third party accessory connected

NFC interactions

Incoming and ongoing call

Focus mode changes

Airplane mode on/off

Flashlight indication

How Dynamic Island Enhances User Experience

Top Third-Party Apps For Dynamic Island

Flighty

Lock Launcher

My Moves

Dynamic X

Tide Guide and Alpenglow

What are Live Activities on the iPhone, and how do they work?





Some more apps that make great use of Live Activities

Sports Alerts

Pestle

CityMapper





Conclusion





At the end of the day, the iPhone's Dynamic Island and Live Activities are there to serve one main purpose—make iOS more useful. Both do that by functioning as a window through which you can access vital information without the need to open up an application or unlock your phone.





These are tools that, even if you don't utilize them to their utmost potential, elevate iOS in a way that makes it a more comprehensive software than it was before.