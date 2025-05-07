Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year





Are you ready for the "thinnest folding machine in the world"?





Yes, ladies and gents, it looks like Samsung will snatch that crown away from Oppo... unless, of course, the razor-thin Find N5 receives an unusually early sequel with an even slimmer profile.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 is today tipped to rock a 3.9mm (!!!) waist "after unfolding" and the same 8.9mm as its direct rival "after folding." While the Oppo Find N5 measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded (which initially seemed like very hard-to-beat dimensions), theis today tipped to rock a 3.9mm (!!!) waist "after unfolding" and the same 8.9mm as its direct rival "after folding."









In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse was previously rumored to measure 4.5mm and 9.5mm in thickness in its unfolded and folded state respectively, which would have already marked a big progress over the Z Fold 6 's 5.6mm and 12.1mm figures.

Going down to as little as 3.9 millimeters is simply mind-boggling, making the aforementioned 4,400mAh battery capacity feel like nothing short of an engineering miracle. Then again, the Oppo Find N5 somehow offers 5,600mAh juice, so I can totally understand if you'd rather see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measure the same 4.5mm as its predecessor, for instance, while bumping the cell size to 5,000mAh or more.





As for the "thinnest foldable in the world" title, something tells me very few prospective buyers will care about that sort of "achievement", especially with brands like Oppo, Vivo, or Honor often excelling at quickly beating such (meaningless) records.

Thin is in across Samsung's high-end portfolio





Z Fold 6 and the sub-6mm Galaxy S26 " is also expected to adopt a thin profile, although it's a little too early to talk about exact numbers. Theand the sub-6mm Galaxy S25 Edge are somewhat predictably not the only super-slim Android flagships Samsung is preparing to release in the near future. The "basic version of the" is also expected to adopt a thin profile, although it's a little too early to talk about exact numbers.





Galaxy S25 Edge precursor that's not technically focused on style and extreme portability. The "basic" Galaxy S25 , mind you, comes with a 7.2mm waist, which is definitely not bad for aprecursor that's not technically focused on style and extreme portability.









family (and after the S25 Edge ), a Z Fold 7 , and while the all-knowing "Ice Cat" has no new info to share on the clamshell's dimensions, its rumored 4,300mAh battery makes a reduction of the Before the Galaxy S26 family (and after the), a Galaxy Z Flip 7 is obviously all but guaranteed to land alongside the, and while the all-knowing "Ice Cat" has no new info to share on the clamshell's dimensions, its rumored 4,300mAh battery makes a reduction of the Z Flip 6 's 6.9mm and 14.9mm thickness in unfolded and folded form respectively feel pretty unlikely (if not completely impossible).





For the time being, it seems like the best you can hope for is that the Z Flip 7 will retain those measurements, although who knows, maybe Samsung will pull off a genuine design miracle and go below 6.9mm or at least 14.9mm.





Z Flip 7 and could thus (theoretically) reduce its bigger, costlier, and more sophisticated brother's profile as well. Don't forget about the Z Flip FE , aka Z Flip Xe , either, which is likely to settle for a significantly smaller battery compared to theand could thus (theoretically) reduce its bigger, costlier, and more sophisticated brother's profile as well.