iPhone 17 Pro Max case test image gives closer look at controversial design
iPhone 17 Pro renders | Image Credit - @asherdipps on X
With President Donald Trump exempting iPhones from tariffs, you can still hope to be able to afford the iPhone 17 series, which will likely be announced in September. Rumors about a controversial design change appear to be legit, with the latest one giving us another look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max's rear.
Leaks say that the iPhone 17 Air (the rumored thin model) and the two Pro models will sport a horizontal camera island and the change may not have necessarily been inspired by the Google Pixel series.
A new image shared by X account @LusiRoy8 purports to show the iPhone 17 Pro Max's case on what looks like a dummy unit.
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Max case. | Image Credit - LusiRoy8
As expected, the cameras are still aligned in a triangular fashion, but the camera island now spans the width of the phone. The camera bump looks enormous as a result.
Case makers have already started manufacturing and testing cases for the new phones. The alleged iPhone 17 Pro Max clear case that has leaked has a bigger cutout than the iPhone 16 Pro Max's case to accommodate the bigger camera island.
Case makers may also be testing a different design with two cutouts: one for the cameras and one for the LiDAR scanner, LED flash, and microphone, which have been moved towards the end.
Some iPhone 17 Pro cases may have two cutouts. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
The design is a little controversial, but fans who have grown tired of the same look may appreciate the change. Besides, as far as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are concerned, Apple reportedly had no choice as it needed to rotate the new bigger, higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera and that left no space for LiDAR scanner, LED flash and microphone in their existing location.
The new handsets will be powered by powerful 3nm chips, but one report disputes that, insisting the chipsets for the Pro models might be manufactured using the more advanced 2nm process for better performance and higher efficiency.
The Pro models are also rumored to ditch the titanium frame for aluminum sides. The entire lineup will run iOS 19.
