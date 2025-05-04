Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s display rumored to look radically different by ditching a key feature

AI-generated concept of iPhone 18 with top left single-hole Face ID camera

All the necessary sensors for Face ID would operate from beneath the screen surface. This potential change aligns with previous predictions from display industry analyst Ross Young, who also pointed towards under-screen Face ID arriving on Pro iPhones in 2026.

Heard it was pushed to 2026. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2024





Moving the Face ID technology under the display would allow for a more uninterrupted screen area, bringing Apple closer to achieving a truly edge-to-edge viewing experience. However, the report does not clarify the fate of the Dynamic Island software feature. It's unknown if Apple will adapt the software to work around the single camera hole, or if the feature will be replaced entirely by the time the iPhone 18 series launches.Apple has gradually reduced the size of its display intrusions, moving from the original notch introduced with the iPhone X to the Dynamic Island on recent models. Achieving under-screen Face ID would represent a significant step in this design progression.