Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable has a silicon carbon battery, reports reliable source
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It appears that the day so many Samsung fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the company is ready to use silicon carbon batteries. A very reliable source for Samsung leaks has revealed that the Galaxy tri-foldable smartphone’s prototype features a silicon carbon battery instead of the traditional lithium-ion.
This Galaxy tri-foldable — which is slated to release later this year — will only see around 200,000 units manufactured initially and will only launch in a select few regions. The reason for this is that it is going to be a very expensive phone and Samsung does not expect to sell too many models.
A silicon carbon battery is a battery that can hold more charge than a lithium-ion battery while being the same size. Many phone manufacturers have started using silicon carbon batteries so that they can provide better battery life without making their phones thicker. OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Pro and the Xiaomi 15 Pro are just three recent flagship phones with silicon carbon batteries.
Samsung has often been mocked for being so slow in adopting newer battery technologies. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company’s latest flagship, only charges at 45W while other phones offer up to and over 100W charging speeds. Fans have also been asking when Samsung will use silicon carbon batteries and it seems that the time has finally come.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses a traditional lithium-ion battery. | Video credit — Samsung
Using a silicon carbon battery for the Galaxy tri-foldable serves multiple purposes. For starters the battery capacity is reportedly less than 5,000 mAh which is the expected average for Samsung phones nowadays. But if the battery is a silicon carbon one then it can still provide adequate battery life even if it is smaller on paper.
The tri-foldable also needs a better battery because it will require a lot of power in the first place to run its giant display. I think it can be reasonably concluded that because of the power requirements the tri-foldable, even with a silicon carbon battery, will only have a very average battery life.
Silicon carbon batteries are also more durable and that is sure to help for a phone that needs so much juice. New battery tech for Samsung phones has been a long time coming and I really hope that the prototype passes the tests it needs to so that the tri-foldable gets the silicon carbon battery.
Maybe then we can begin to hope for better batteries on the Galaxy S26 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 next year.
