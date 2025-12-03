How much will the foldable iPhone cost you? Here's what pricing leaks suggest
Here's what the rumors are saying thus far about the potential pricing of Apple's first foldable iPhone.
According to multiple leaks and rumors, Apple is prepping to enter the foldable arena next year with its first foldable iPhone. Potentially, the phone is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.
There are quite a lot of reports on potential prices for the foldable iPhone. Multiple reports claim that it may be priced between $2,000 and $2,500 in the U.S. Meanwhile, analysts at investment banking firm UBS claim the foldable iPhone may cost between $1,800 and $2,000. Fubon Research analysts expect a price of around $2,400.
The foldable iPhone will be a direct competitor to the foldable phones of 2026. One such example is the Galaxy Z Fold 8. However, this phone has not been released just yet, so we cannot be sure about its pricing.
Luckily, Samsung's already released quite a lot of foldable phones, including 7 generations of the Galaxy Z Fold. Here's how Samsung's recent pricing of Galaxy Z Fold models has been going:
Another book-style foldable phone, sold in the U.S., is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. From this model, we've had three generations: the OG Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
We don't know yet if either the Galaxy or the Pixel is going to get a price hike next year. Anything could happen at this point, with price hikes rumored for every device out there in the recent couple of years.
Of course, Apple may decide to price it higher than the Galaxy, and the creaseless display could be one of the reasons for Cupertino to do that.
Phones nowadays have become very expensive, and foldable phones are even more so. Despite the fact that the exact price of the foldable iPhone is still unknown, one thing is for certain: it will be expensive.
Luckily, you may be able to get it on an installment plan with your preferred carrier (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or one of the MVNOs). It's very likely that carriers will offer good deals on the device with notable discounts.
Other options would include new lines or specific plans with the carrier in question. Sometimes, these discounts are extremely good and hard to pass up.
If the rumors are to be believed about the foldable iPhone, most likely it will. First off, we have that rumor about the creaseless display. The crease – the dent in the middle of the screen where the screen folds – is honestly my biggest problem with foldable phones. It disturbs, at least for me, the smoothness of the experience and the interaction with the device.
The design of the foldable iPhone is said to be similar to other book-style foldables. There may be a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch iPad-style folding screen. Rumor has it that the iPhone may come with two rear cameras, one inner one, and a front one. The rear lenses are said to be 48MP ones.
As for the battery, some rumors claim that Apple may use high-density battery cells to increase the battery life of the device. As you may expect, it may also rock Apple's latest and greatest chip.
Rumor has it that it may be a book-style foldable (like the Galaxy Z Fold 7). However, it's said that Apple could have succeeded where all current foldables are more or less failing: in completely eliminating the display crease (the dent in the display), which would be a feat of engineering, if true.
And this brings the inevitable question about pricing. If Apple's managed to make the foldable iPhone as amazing as rumors suggest, what would stop it from slapping an "amazing" price tag on it as well? Let's see what the rumors are saying thus far.
How much will the foldable iPhone cost?
|Option 1 (most rumors so far)
|Option 2
|Option 3
|Foldable iPhone potential starting price
|$2,000-$2,500
|$1,800-$2,000
|$2,400
Then again, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the hinge of the foldable may cost less than the market expects when mass production starts. Kuo believes this could be achieved through an optimized assembly design. Of course, that doesn't mean that it would translate into a cheaper foldable iPhone.
Obviously, there's a huge difference between the phone starting at $2,000 and the phone starting at $2,500. We also don't know what storage configuration it may be available in, and whether it will start at 256GB of storage or if it will jump straight to 512GB. All of this remains to be seen, but usually the difference between the storage options hovers around $200.
What is the competition doing?
|Phone model
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy Z Fold 8
|$1,999*
|$2,119*
|$2,419*
|Galaxy Z Fold 7
|$1,999
|$2,119
|$2,419
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|$1,899
|$1,999
|$2,199
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|$1,799
|$1,919
|$2,159
*Anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices
|Pixel model
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|$2,149
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|-
|Pixel Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|-
Apple may choose to stay close to the competition with the pricing of its first foldable, or it may not. If it does that, it's more likely that the first foldable iPhone may cost around $2,000 to match the Galaxy.
Foldable iPhone pricing: what are your options?
A concept of the foldable iPhone. | Image Credit – ConceptsiPhone
These deals are likely to have conditions, though. One option would be a trade-in deal where you can trade in your previous phone and get a discounted price for the new one. The discount in these cases varies; it depends on the condition and model of the device you're trading in.
Foldable iPhone: will it be worth the price?
The display crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
If Apple has managed to eliminate it entirely, that would be revolutionary. So far, it's not been fully gotten rid of, including from Chinese makers with phones that are amazing in terms of specs, power, and design.
It's quite likely that the quality of the device will justify its price. But of course, we'll have to wait and see to know for certain.
