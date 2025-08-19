Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

iPhone 18 may drop a key feature, but would anyone even care?

One of Apple’s most lauded features of the last few years might have been unpopular enough to get dropped next year.

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 18 may drop a key feature, but would anyone even care?
Apple’s introduction of the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 made it sound like one of the greatest innovations in the history of the iPhone. Just a year later, it appears that the company may change direction and drop the button with the 2026 iPhone 18 because not enough users are using it.

A post by Weibo leaker OvO OvO OvO OvO, formerly known as OvO Baby Sauce OvO, claims(source in Chinese) that Apple has informed its suppliers that it will stop ordering the components needed for the Camera Control button. The reasoning behind the decision is that the feature doesn’t drive enough engagement among users, and Apple wants to cut production costs.

That claim must be taken with a grain of salt for a few reasons. Firstly, the leaker behind it lacks any proven track record and doesn’t cite any sources of this particular information. More importantly, they’re better known for aggregating rumors from other leakers than sharing new information.

Do you use the Camera Control button?

Vote View Result


Secondly, it might be a bit too early for such big decisions with the iPhone 18. The iPhone 17 hasn’t even launched yet, and it’ll be only the second iPhone generation with a Camera Control button. That could give Apple a better sense of how popular the feature might be when more users have access to it.

On the other hand, the Camera Control button has caused mixed feelings even among Apple fans. There was praise for the tactile experience and advanced camera controls, but some people felt it was redundant alongside the on-screen controls. The feature was also barely copied by other manufacturers.

Earlier controversial hardware decisions by Apple felt different. The removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack and the introduction of the notch were as divisive as anyone could have imagined, but quickly spread among the competition. 

Shortly after the iPhone 16 premiere, companies like Realme, Oppo, and Nubia announced their versions of the Camera Control button, but few others followed suit. It is unlikely Samsung or Google would follow Apple’s lead and introduce a similar button to a device like the Galaxy S26 or Pixel 11. That might be a signal for how unpopular such a button would be, or for Apple’s waning influence over the smartphone industry.

I don’t think we need physical buttons beyond the volume controls and the lock buttons. Most Android manufacturers use one of those buttons to launch the camera, which is more than enough. That’s why I wouldn’t miss the Camera Control button if it disappeared, though I don’t think Apple would go that way. Its focus on Apple Intelligence and the ability to launch visual intelligence with a button sounds like something too important for Apple to leave behind after only a couple of years.

iPhone 18 may drop a key feature, but would anyone even care?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless