10 changes to look for when the iPhone 18 Pro Max arrives in 2026
From hardware to design tweaks, here’s what early reports say Apple is exploring.
For anyone already daydreaming about their next Apple upgrade, diving into early iPhone talk never feels premature. We get it – we’re the same way – which is why we pulled together everything that’s been floating around about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max. All the leaks, all the whispers, all in one spot.
Even though the next Pro Max is still a long way off – Apple is expected to reveal it in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and maybe even its first foldable iPhone – there’s already a surprising amount of info out there. So let’s unpack what the rumor mill has served up so far.
A new main camera trick could be coming
Talk coming from Apple’s supply chain hints that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could upgrade to a 48 MP Fusion main camera with a variable aperture – something no iPhone has ever had.
With a variable aperture, the lens physically opens or closes depending on the scene, letting in more light when things get dark or narrowing the opening to increase depth of field.
On top of that, both the main and telephoto cameras are rumored to get wider apertures overall, which should only help with low-light performance and background separation.
Expect a larger battery this time
Battery life might see a healthy bump, too. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to ship with a noticeably larger battery compared to the one inside the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple hasn’t nailed down capacity numbers yet – or at least they haven’t leaked – but even a modest increase should give the phone more endurance. And that’s always welcome.
Apple’s first 2nm chip could debut here
A new Pro Max always means a new chip, and this time Apple is expected to roll out the A20 Pro – its first processor made on TSMC’s next-gen 2nm (N2) process.
The current iPhone 17 lineup uses the A19 on 3nm tech, so shrinking things down again should bring real gains. Early reports say the A20 could deliver roughly a 15% jump in raw performance while cutting power use by around 30%. Smaller transistors usually mean less heat and better battery life, so the iPhone 18 Pro Max could end up being both faster and more efficient.
Display upgrades might get even smoother
The displays might get a big upgrade, too. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumored to pick up new LTPO+ panels – an improved version of Apple’s current LTPO screens.
These should push higher refresh rates while sipping even less power. In everyday use, that could mean smoother swiping, quicker animations, and better battery life at the same time.
The Camera Control button might not return
The Camera Control button might disappear. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Remember the Camera Control button Apple introduced with the iPhone 16? It might not stick around. Reports say the company could drop it entirely on the iPhone 18 series. Apparently, usage numbers weren’t great and the feature didn’t justify the extra cost to manufacture it.
So despite the early hype, Apple may be ready to move on. Not every new idea survives if people don’t end up using it.
Apple could tweak the back for cleaner color matching
A small but noticeable design change could show up on the back. Apple reportedly wants the color of the aluminum frame and the rear glass to line up more closely.
Earlier rumors made it sound like Apple was toying with a partly transparent back, but it seems the goal was simply a cleaner, more seamless look – not an actual see-through panel.
The Pro Max might bulk up
If the latest leaks are right, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might go down as Apple’s heaviest phone yet – and thicker, too. Early numbers suggest it could cross the 240-gram line, which would put it above the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max, both of which weighed exactly 240 grams.
The reason? All signs point to that rumored bigger battery.
Apple’s in-house modem could finally take over
Inside the phone, Apple might make a huge shift. The company is said to be developing its own C2 modem, which would replace Qualcomm’s hardware entirely. This would be the follow-up to the C1 modem that shipped in the iPhone 16e.
If Apple’s timeline holds, the iPhone 18 lineup could become the first to use an all-Apple 5G modem. Expectations include stronger mmWave performance, upgraded carrier aggregation, and better efficiency, which should mean faster speeds and less battery drain when you’re using a lot of data.
A punch-hole selfie camera could replace the Dynamic Island
Another big design rumor involves the front camera. Several solid sources claim the iPhone 18 Pro could ditch the current Dynamic Island cutout for a small punch-hole camera in the top-left corner.
The components that handle Face ID – like the dot projector and the flood illuminator – are reportedly moving under the display. It’s still unclear whether the Dynamic Island will disappear completely or show up as a software element when needed.
More storage options for power users
Storage should get some breathing room, too. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with options starting at 256GB and going all the way up to 2TB.
For anyone shooting tons of photos, filming in 4K or 8K, storing massive ProRes RAW files, or running multiple heavy apps, the extra space could make a real difference – especially as AI features start eating up more storage.
Looking at everything rumored so far, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be more than a basic yearly refresh. Between the LTPO+ display rumors, a bigger battery, Apple’s own modem, and the upgraded camera hardware, Apple’s 2026 flagship could end up being one of its boldest releases in years.
