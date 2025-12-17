iPhone 18 Pro expected upgrades: under-screen Face ID and 9 others coming in 2026
Bigger battery, smarter modem, and fresh camera tech could make a big difference.
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iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Next fall, Apple is expected to roll out the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and for the first time ever, a foldable iPhone could join the lineup. The next series is still months away, but if you are already daydreaming about upgrading, diving into early rumors never feels too early.
We’ve gathered everything that’s currently floating around about the next-gen iPhone Pro models – every rumor, whisper, and supply chain tip – so you can get a clear picture of what might be coming.
iPhone 18 Pro might finally have under-screen Face ID
This rumor has been circulating for a while, but a new credible leak adds more weight to it: the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature Face ID hidden beneath the display. If true, this would mean the end of the Dynamic Island on Apple’s Pro lineup, a feature that has been standard since the iPhone 14 Pro.
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There will still be a camera cutout, but the selfie camera is expected to move to the top-left corner in a smaller punch-hole design. This would mark the most significant front-facing design change since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017. It’s a move that could make the display feel more immersive.
The iPhone 18 Pro front might look something like that, if the Dynamic Island indeed disappears. | Image by AI-generated image with Gemini
Camera upgrades: variable aperture joins the mix
On the back, Apple seems ready to make some serious camera improvements. Sources from Apple’s supply chain suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will get a 48 MP Fusion main camera with a variable aperture – a first for any iPhone.
For those unfamiliar, a variable aperture lens can physically adjust how much light it lets in, depending on the scene. That means brighter photos in low light and a shallower depth of field in brighter conditions, all without manually tweaking settings. For photography enthusiasts, this could be a game-changer.
Camera Control button may be reworked
The Camera Control button is also rumored to be getting a redesign. Apple might remove its touch sensitivity and haptic feedback, leaving only pressure-based input.
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Bigger battery for the Pro Max
Battery life could see a noticeable improvement, especially on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Early reports indicate it will come with a larger battery than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple hasn’t revealed exact capacity figures yet, but even a modest bump in battery size would translate into longer screen-on time and better endurance for power users.
Display upgrades: smoother and more power-efficient
Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may get new LTPO+ displays, an upgraded version of Apple’s current LTPO screens. These panels are expected to support higher refresh rates while using less power, offering a smoother user experience with faster animations, fluid scrolling, and improved battery efficiency.
Pro Max could become Apple’s heaviest phone
With the addition of a larger battery, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might become Apple’s heaviest smartphone to date. Leaks suggest it could weigh more than 240 grams, surpassing the iPhone 13 and 14 Pro Max, both of which weighed exactly 240 grams.
This extra weight would come from the bigger battery, but it also signals Apple is prioritizing longevity and power over extreme thinness with its Pro models.
Storage upgrades for power users
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to offer storage options starting at 256 GB and going all the way up to a massive 2 TB. That’s huge for anyone who shoots tons of photos, films in 4K or 8K, works with ProRes RAW files, or uses multiple high-performance apps simultaneously. And with AI features eating up more storage, this expansion could be a lifesaver for heavy users.
Apple’s own modem could replace Qualcomm
Apple might make a major internal shift with the iPhone 18 lineup: the introduction of its in-house C2 modem. This would replace Qualcomm’s hardware entirely and follow up on the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e.
The C2 modem is expected to improve mmWave performance, offer better carrier aggregation, and enhance efficiency. That should translate into faster 5G speeds with less battery drain, even during heavy data use, which would be a significant step forward for Apple’s 5G capabilities.
Cleaner, more uniform back design
Apple is reportedly tweaking the iPhone’s back design for a more cohesive look. On the iPhone 17 Pro models, the rear glass used for wireless charging doesn’t perfectly match the aluminum frame, resulting in a slight color mismatch. The iPhone 18 Pro could address this by lining up the glass and metal for a seamless finish.
Earlier rumors suggested Apple might go with a partly transparent back, but it now appears the goal is simply a cleaner, more polished aesthetic, rather than see-through panels.
First 2nm chip could debut
Apple always pairs new hardware with a new processor, and the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to introduce the A20 Pro, built on TSMC’s next-generation 2nm (N2) process. The current iPhone 17 lineup uses the A19 on 3nm technology, so this shrink could bring tangible improvements.
Early reports suggest the A20 Pro could deliver around 15% higher raw performance while cutting power usage by roughly 30%. Smaller transistors usually mean less heat generation and longer battery life, so the iPhone 18 Pro may end up both faster and more energy-efficient than its predecessor.
Judging by the leaks and insider chatter so far, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a serious step forward. Apple seems to be taking some bold steps – rethinking performance, battery life, connectivity, and camera capabilities in a way that could make this flagship one of the most impressive releases of 2026.
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