iPhone 18 Pro may get a radical Face ID overhaul and a nifty camera feature
Apple may make the most radical change to how the iPhone Pro looks in a long time.
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iPhone 18 Pro renders | Image Credit – AppleInsider
Apple hasn’t made a substantial change to the design of the iPhone in years, but that may change in 2026. Among the changes the company is reportedly planning for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are an overhaul of Face ID and a new camera feature.
iPhone 18 Pro may have an under-screen Face ID
Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro models may feature under-screen Face ID. That would mean the Dynamic Island, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, will no longer be part of Apple’s Pro phones. We’ve heard about such a change before, suggesting the rumor is likely authentic.
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According to a new report from The Information, the devices will still have a camera opening on the display. However, the selfie camera will move to the top-left corner of the screen, and it’ll be inside a smaller punch hole. That would be the most radical change to the face of the iPhone since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.
Variable aperture is coming to the iPhone 18 Pro camera
The iPhone 17 Pro featured the Dynamic Island. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple is also changing at least one of the cameras on the back of the iPhone 18 Pro models. The company may feature a mechanical iris, which would enable variable aperture for the camera. That would allow Apple to use a new camera sensor that can capture more light when needed without suffering from extreme exposure in the day.
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How do you prefer your display?
I love the Dynamic Island
28.42%
I prefer a notch
2.11%
I prefer a punch hole camera
22.11%
I prefer a pristine display
47.37%
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to launch in September 2026 and feature an A20 Pro chip, which will reportedly be fabricated with TSMC’s latest 2 nm process. The chip may be made using a new packaging technology, which would result in the RAM being integrated on the chip’s wafer along with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. That could lead to various improvements and a smaller size of the A20 Pro chip.
What about the software?
When the Dynamic Island was launched, Apple turned the pill-shaped opening of the display from a flaw into a great feature. As much as I like the idea of a pristine display, I would miss the UI interface if it were gone. However, I believe Apple will come up with a replacement, and I hope it is at least as good as the original.
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