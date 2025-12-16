iPhone 18 Pro may get a radical Face ID overhaul and a nifty camera feature

iPhone 18 Pro renders | Image Credit – AppleInsider





iPhone 18 Pro may have an under-screen Face ID

iPhone 18

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Variable aperture is coming to the iPhone 18 Pro camera





iPhone 18

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How do you prefer your display? I love the Dynamic Island 28.42% I prefer a notch 2.11% I prefer a punch hole camera 22.11% I prefer a pristine display 47.37% Vote 95 Votes

iPhone 18



What about the software?

When the Dynamic Island was launched, Apple turned the pill-shaped opening of the display from a flaw into a great feature. As much as I like the idea of a pristine display, I would miss the UI interface if it were gone. However, I believe Apple will come up with a replacement, and I hope it is at least as good as the original.

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