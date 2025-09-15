Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

iPhone 18 rumors point to a twist for the Dynamic Island

The next iPhone could shrink the Dynamic Island, but full under-display Face ID and camera tech might not make the cut for 2026.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Display iPhone iPhone 18
iPhone 18 rumors point to a twist for the Dynamic Island
The iPhone 17is now breaking pre-order records after just being introduced less than a week ago, but that doesn't mean that rumors about the iPhone 18 are going to stop. Apple's 2026 iPhone series, the iPhone 18, is now back in the rumor mill with the revival of a long-running claim about the front camera system and Face ID. 

Weibo tipster Instant Digital now claims that Apple may be planning to have a slightly narrower pill for the iPhone 18, meaning the Dynamic Island will take up less space at the top of the phone's display. 

Reportedly, this would be due to changes in components with less to cover up with the Dynamic Island. The leaker, however, claims that the iPhone 18 may not have an under-display Face ID or camera. 

Well, under-screen cameras would be one way to remove the visible elements on the display, interrupting a true edge-to-edge experience. However, obviously, that's an engineering challenge as various sensors will have to work behind the pixels. 


Right now, the Cupertino tech giant uses cut-outs for the components, but rumors have been claiming that Apple may use an under-display Face ID, at least. For the selfie camera, more development may be required. 

Would you want Apple to remove the Dynamic Island completely?

Vote View Result

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station, claimed back in May that an under-display Face ID may come for the iPhone 18 Pro, but none of this has obviously been confirmed so far. 

I am quite used to the Dynamic Island and notches on iPhones, so I barely notice them anymore. However, it would be potentially very nice to not have them interrupt the display. The tech needs to be there, though, as there's no point, in my opinion, in equipping the iPhone 18 with an under-display Face ID or selfie camera if those won't work flawlessly. 

iPhone 18 rumors point to a twist for the Dynamic Island

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless