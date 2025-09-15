iPhone 18 rumors point to a twist for the Dynamic Island

Well, under-screen cameras would be one way to remove the visible elements on the display, interrupting a true edge-to-edge experience. However, obviously, that's an engineering challenge as various sensors will have to work behind the pixels.









I am quite used to the Dynamic Island and notches on iPhones, so I barely notice them anymore. However, it would be potentially very nice to not have them interrupt the display. The tech needs to be there, though, as there's no point, in my opinion, in equipping the iPhone 18 with an under-display Face ID or selfie camera if those won't work flawlessly.







