iPhone 18 rumors point to a twist for the Dynamic Island
The next iPhone could shrink the Dynamic Island, but full under-display Face ID and camera tech might not make the cut for 2026.
The iPhone 17is now breaking pre-order records after just being introduced less than a week ago, but that doesn't mean that rumors about the iPhone 18 are going to stop. Apple's 2026 iPhone series, the iPhone 18, is now back in the rumor mill with the revival of a long-running claim about the front camera system and Face ID.
Reportedly, this would be due to changes in components with less to cover up with the Dynamic Island. The leaker, however, claims that the iPhone 18 may not have an under-display Face ID or camera.
Right now, the Cupertino tech giant uses cut-outs for the components, but rumors have been claiming that Apple may use an under-display Face ID, at least. For the selfie camera, more development may be required.
Weibo tipster Instant Digital now claims that Apple may be planning to have a slightly narrower pill for the iPhone 18, meaning the Dynamic Island will take up less space at the top of the phone's display.
Well, under-screen cameras would be one way to remove the visible elements on the display, interrupting a true edge-to-edge experience. However, obviously, that's an engineering challenge as various sensors will have to work behind the pixels.
The iPhone 17. | Image Credit - Apple
Another tipster, Digital Chat Station, claimed back in May that an under-display Face ID may come for the iPhone 18 Pro, but none of this has obviously been confirmed so far.
I am quite used to the Dynamic Island and notches on iPhones, so I barely notice them anymore. However, it would be potentially very nice to not have them interrupt the display. The tech needs to be there, though, as there's no point, in my opinion, in equipping the iPhone 18 with an under-display Face ID or selfie camera if those won't work flawlessly.
