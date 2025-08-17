You will not be able to buy the base iPhone 18 model next year
The base model of the iPhone 18 will not be available for purchase next year.
A few days ago, a report came out about how Apple is changing its release schedule for the iPhone. Now, further details have emerged, and it appears that the schedule is a bit different to what was originally understood: there will be no base model iPhone 18 next year.
Apple wants to start releasing the base model iPhone alongside Galaxy phones earlier in the year. At first, it appeared as if the iPhone 18 would make its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup in early 2026, mere months after the launch of the iPhone 17. That is not the case, however.
According to the report, Apple believes that this new strategy will help it improve sales of the iPhone. I don’t understand how, as it would have been better had it been the other way around. If the base model came out first, then people would upgrade to that for the latest and greatest iPhone, and then upgrade again to the Pro model half a year later.
Meanwhile, the budget line will remain unchanged. The iPhone 17e will come out around the same time as its predecessor did this year.
As of now, Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival Stateside — has no plans to shuffle around its release schedule. The Galaxy S26 phones will all release together early next year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 following suit a few months later.
The base model of the iPhone 18 will come out in early 2027, according to a detailed new report (translated source). Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Air, Pro, and Pro Max models will launch as expected: likely in September of 2026. The foldable iPhone will also release alongside the iPhone 18, and it will be marketed as the next step up from the Pro Max models.
Apple’s new strategy means that people will have access to the best iPhone before the base model is out. Perhaps the company is hoping that many people, who would’ve bought the base model originally, will instead buy the more expensive Pro model because they don’t want to wait.
The iPhone 17 lineup may be the last to come out together. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
