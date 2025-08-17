$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

You will not be able to buy the base iPhone 18 model next year

The base model of the iPhone 18 will not be available for purchase next year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Ultramarine base model iPhone 16 rear
A few days ago, a report came out about how Apple is changing its release schedule for the iPhone. Now, further details have emerged, and it appears that the schedule is a bit different to what was originally understood: there will be no base model iPhone 18 next year.

Apple wants to start releasing the base model iPhone alongside Galaxy phones earlier in the year. At first, it appeared as if the iPhone 18 would make its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup in early 2026, mere months after the launch of the iPhone 17. That is not the case, however.

The base model of the iPhone 18 will come out in early 2027, according to a detailed new report (translated source). Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Air, Pro, and Pro Max models will launch as expected: likely in September of 2026. The foldable iPhone will also release alongside the iPhone 18, and it will be marketed as the next step up from the Pro Max models.

Do you think Apple's new release schedule is beneficial for it?

Vote View Result


According to the report, Apple believes that this new strategy will help it improve sales of the iPhone. I don’t understand how, as it would have been better had it been the other way around. If the base model came out first, then people would upgrade to that for the latest and greatest iPhone, and then upgrade again to the Pro model half a year later.

Apple’s new strategy means that people will have access to the best iPhone before the base model is out. Perhaps the company is hoping that many people, who would’ve bought the base model originally, will instead buy the more expensive Pro model because they don’t want to wait.

The iPhone 17 lineup may be the last to come out together. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital - You will not be able to buy the base iPhone 18 model next year
The iPhone 17 lineup may be the last to come out together. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital


Meanwhile, the budget line will remain unchanged. The iPhone 17e will come out around the same time as its predecessor did this year.

As of now, Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival Stateside — has no plans to shuffle around its release schedule. The Galaxy S26 phones will all release together early next year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 following suit a few months later.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The expected Verizon’s price hike is here for these plans – time to see if it affects you
The expected Verizon’s price hike is here for these plans – time to see if it affects you
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless