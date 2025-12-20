Apple makes surprising decision about iPhone 18 production
You might be seeing leaked images of the iPhone 18 a lot sooner than expected.
0comments
Next year, the iPhone 18 will — according to reports — launch the Pro and Pro Max models only, potentially alongside the foldable iPhone. The iPhone 18 Pro is, according to a new leak, already beginning to enter production stages, with Apple possibly looking at a fully-assembled iPhone 18 Pro before the end of February next year.
The decision to greenlight the mass production of the iPhone 18 so soon is surprising, but not entirely unexpected, given what’s known about the phone. iPhone 18 Pro will look pretty similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, though the glass portion on the back might not stand out as much.
Entering mass production this soon might benefit Apple in one way: it will let the company thoroughly test its new design choice for the iPhone 18 Pro. Apparently, though the exterior is mostly untouched, the Face ID sensors are being moved under the display of the phone, leaving behind a punch hole design instead.
Since the beginning of last year, Apple has run into many software and hardware problems that weren’t expected of a company that promises premium products. Software has remained buggy — iPadOS 18 straight up bricked M4 iPad models — and Apple Intelligence is still missing in action.
Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, expected to improve cellular reception, did the exact opposite at first. And, lest we forget, Liquid Glass on iOS 26 wasn’t exactly a winner in most people’s books. So, hopefully, earlier mass production for the iPhone 18 Pro might mean fewer problems when the phone finally launches.
iPhone 18 this soon?
The decision to greenlight the mass production of the iPhone 18 so soon is surprising, but not entirely unexpected, given what’s known about the phone. iPhone 18 Pro will look pretty similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, though the glass portion on the back might not stand out as much.
Recommended For You
The leak (translated source) confirms this, claiming that there is even less visual distinction between the two generations of iPhone than expected. As such, much less prep work was required on Apple’s part, and the company can enter the mass production stage a lot sooner.
Compared to previous timelines, as well as the production stages across competing products, entering mass production so soon is a very different approach. For example, the Galaxy S26 series is only said to be entering mass production this month, barely two months before release.
Do you think the iPhone 18 Pro should have had a different look?
Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro doesn't appeal to me
55.15%
Indifferent, I'll get one anyway
12.73%
No, I really like the iPhone 17 Pro redesign
16.36%
Not an iPhone user
15.76%
This allows Apple to test a new feature
Say goodbye to the Dynamic Island. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Recommended For You
This is in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro in 2027 — iPhone 19 is likely being skipped — which will see everything moved under the screen. The iPhone 20 Pro is expected to feature a perfect, distraction-free, edge-to-edge display. Apple can get to diagnosing any unexpected problems with the iPhone 18 Pro.
Much needed quality control
Since the beginning of last year, Apple has run into many software and hardware problems that weren’t expected of a company that promises premium products. Software has remained buggy — iPadOS 18 straight up bricked M4 iPad models — and Apple Intelligence is still missing in action.
Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, expected to improve cellular reception, did the exact opposite at first. And, lest we forget, Liquid Glass on iOS 26 wasn’t exactly a winner in most people’s books. So, hopefully, earlier mass production for the iPhone 18 Pro might mean fewer problems when the phone finally launches.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: