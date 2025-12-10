Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

5 things you should expect when the base iPhone 18 arrives

From design changes to new hardware, here’s what the early leaks are hinting at.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles iPhone 18
A man holding the iPhone 17 in his hand.
iPhone 17. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone 18 is still a long way from launch, but leaks and rumors are already piling up. While the next series is expected in September 2026, some reports hint that the standard iPhone 18 could arrive later, possibly in spring 2027 alongside a rumored iPhone 18e.

However, it’s not clear yet whether Apple will stick to its usual schedule, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max together with the base model, or if the lineup will be split. And we are not here to talk about that. Instead, let’s talk about what the base iPhone 18 itself will offer when it finally lands.

The Dynamic Island might be on its way out


The Dynamic Island always felt like a temporary fix, and it looks like Apple could be ready to retire it sooner than we expected. Rumors say the company is testing “under-display 3D technology” for the iPhone 18.



If that actually happens, the iPhone 18 could finally get a clean, edge-to-edge display with just the front camera poking through – a punch-hole design for the first time on an iPhone. For anyone who’s been waiting for a sleeker, less cluttered look, this might make the wait totally worth it.

iPhone 18 could get a serious boost with the A20 chip


The iPhone 18 series is rumored to come with Apple’s new A20 chip – the first Apple silicon built on a 2 nm process.

Recommended For You

In simple terms, that promises two big wins: speed and efficiency. Early leaks suggest it could be up to 15% faster than the A19 while using around 30% less power. That’s not just numbers on a spec sheet – smaller transistors mean the chip runs cooler, your phone heats up less, and the battery lasts longer.

In other words, you are looking at a faster, cooler, longer-lasting iPhone – a combination that’s hard not to get excited about.

Apple’s C2 modem is on the horizon


Apple is said to be working on the C2 modem, the successor to the C1 found in the iPhone 16e. This next-gen 5G chip could arrive with the iPhone 18 and is expected to finally move Apple away from relying on Qualcomm.

Early reports suggest improved mmWave support, faster downloads through carrier aggregation, and a stronger focus on power efficiency.

The Camera Control button could dissapear


The Camera Control button that debuted on the iPhone 16 might not make it to the iPhone 18. Sources suggest Apple is considering removing it, citing low user engagement and the high costs of production.

It’s a good reminder that even features that get a lot of hype don’t always stick around if people aren’t actually using them. Apple has a history of experimenting with new tools and design tweaks, but not everything survives the test of real-world use.

For those who liked the Camera Control button, its potential removal might sting – but it also shows Apple is willing to cut what doesn’t resonate in favor of streamlining the experience and focusing on what users actually want.

More RAM for the base iPhone 18


The base iPhone 18 is expected to finally match the rest of the lineup in RAM. Right now, only the iPhone 17 packs 8 GB, but reports say the iPhone 18 could bump the baseline all the way up to 12 GB, too.

Sure, 8 GB still holds up today, but with Apple pushing harder into AI features, the entry model might start feeling the pressure. So if Apple really plans to finally bring those bigger Apple Intelligence upgrades across the board, giving the base iPhone 18 anything less than 12 GB would feel like a missed opportunity.

Overall, the base iPhone 18 probably won’t bring a massive overhaul, mostly because the iPhone 17 already delivered a pretty big jump with its new cameras and upgraded display tech. Even so, the iPhone 18 should still come with a few upgrades that are worth keeping an eye on.

And this is just the start – we’ll definitely hear a lot more about the base model in the months ahead, so stay tuned for the next round of leaks and updates. In the meantime, you can also check out:

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless