5 things you should expect when the base iPhone 18 arrives
From design changes to new hardware, here’s what the early leaks are hinting at.
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iPhone 17. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The iPhone 18 is still a long way from launch, but leaks and rumors are already piling up. While the next series is expected in September 2026, some reports hint that the standard iPhone 18 could arrive later, possibly in spring 2027 alongside a rumored iPhone 18e.
However, it’s not clear yet whether Apple will stick to its usual schedule, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max together with the base model, or if the lineup will be split. And we are not here to talk about that. Instead, let’s talk about what the base iPhone 18 itself will offer when it finally lands.
The Dynamic Island might be on its way out
The Dynamic Island always felt like a temporary fix, and it looks like Apple could be ready to retire it sooner than we expected. Rumors say the company is testing “under-display 3D technology” for the iPhone 18.
Could the iPhone 18 look like this? Probably. | Image by AI-generated image
If that actually happens, the iPhone 18 could finally get a clean, edge-to-edge display with just the front camera poking through – a punch-hole design for the first time on an iPhone. For anyone who’s been waiting for a sleeker, less cluttered look, this might make the wait totally worth it.
iPhone 18 could get a serious boost with the A20 chip
The iPhone 18 series is rumored to come with Apple’s new A20 chip – the first Apple silicon built on a 2 nm process.
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In other words, you are looking at a faster, cooler, longer-lasting iPhone – a combination that’s hard not to get excited about.
Apple’s C2 modem is on the horizon
Apple is said to be working on the C2 modem, the successor to the C1 found in the iPhone 16e. This next-gen 5G chip could arrive with the iPhone 18 and is expected to finally move Apple away from relying on Qualcomm.
Early reports suggest improved mmWave support, faster downloads through carrier aggregation, and a stronger focus on power efficiency.
The Camera Control button could dissapear
The Camera Control button that debuted on the iPhone 16 might not make it to the iPhone 18. Sources suggest Apple is considering removing it, citing low user engagement and the high costs of production.
It’s a good reminder that even features that get a lot of hype don’t always stick around if people aren’t actually using them. Apple has a history of experimenting with new tools and design tweaks, but not everything survives the test of real-world use.
For those who liked the Camera Control button, its potential removal might sting – but it also shows Apple is willing to cut what doesn’t resonate in favor of streamlining the experience and focusing on what users actually want.
More RAM for the base iPhone 18
The base iPhone 18 is expected to finally match the rest of the lineup in RAM. Right now, only the iPhone 17 packs 8 GB, but reports say the iPhone 18 could bump the baseline all the way up to 12 GB, too.
Sure, 8 GB still holds up today, but with Apple pushing harder into AI features, the entry model might start feeling the pressure. So if Apple really plans to finally bring those bigger Apple Intelligence upgrades across the board, giving the base iPhone 18 anything less than 12 GB would feel like a missed opportunity.
Overall, the base iPhone 18 probably won’t bring a massive overhaul, mostly because the iPhone 17 already delivered a pretty big jump with its new cameras and upgraded display tech. Even so, the iPhone 18 should still come with a few upgrades that are worth keeping an eye on.
And this is just the start – we’ll definitely hear a lot more about the base model in the months ahead, so stay tuned for the next round of leaks and updates. In the meantime, you can also check out:
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