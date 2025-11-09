iPad Pro (M5) gets sweet early Black Friday discount on Amazon
Boasting incredible performance and a stunning OLED display, this device is a no-brainer. Don't miss out!
Naturally, the latest iPad Pro is now also one of the absolute best tablets money can buy, as it replaces the M4-powered iPad Pro, which was previously the most powerful slate available. So, in short, you can’t go wrong with getting one.
But there’s someone who won’t be happy about you going for Apple’s latest and greatest slate, and that’s your wallet. Yep! As a premium device, it also carries a premium price. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a lovely $54 discount on the 11-inch model, softening the blow to your bank account.
Thanks to this markdown, you can currently get the 256GB version in Black for under $946, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this bad boy so far. Now, we know this is still far from affordable, but it’s a normal markdown, given that this is an Apple product and it was released just last month. In fact, newly launched devices rarely get discounts bigger than $50, so Amazon’s offer isn’t bad at all.
As for the tablet itself, well, the new M5 chip is even more powerful than the M4. This means you’ll enjoy blazing-fast performance whether you’re browsing Instagram or playing a heavy game like Genshin Impact. The Pro models are also the only Apple tablets that sport OLED displays, so you’ll experience stunning visuals with the 11-inch Tandem OLED screen featuring a 2420 × 1668 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Now add faster charging — up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes — and Apple Intelligence features like generative photo editing and Image Playground, and you get a tablet that’s worth every penny! So, if you don’t want to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your tablet game, be sure to save with this deal while you can!
