Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes my top flagship pick at $350 off ahead of Black Friday
You can't go wrong with getting this phone, so act fast and save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday smartphone deals right now. You can even get the best non-foldable Galaxy phone at a discount!I love the Black Friday season! As a deal hunter, this is the best time to be in the market for a new smartphone, as the whole Internet is full of unmissable early
Should you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $350 off with this sweet early Black Friday deal? Well, as a Samsung fan, I’ll of course tell you that you should definitely get this beast of a phone with this deal. But even if we pretend that I’m not a Sammy fanboy, I honestly don’t see why someone would pass this opportunity up.
True, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite huge—almost brick-like—but it’s among the best phones money can buy right now and with reason. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle absolutely anything you throw its way without any hiccups.
The phone is so incredible that we also included it in our pick of the best camera phones on the market. With its 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide snapper, it takes just gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and features less oversharpening compared to its predecessor.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely worth the money, especially when you add the fact that Samsung promises to provide seven years of software support for this big fella. In other words, if you’re in the market for a can-do-it-all Android smartphone that will remain relevant for years, it doesn’t get better than that. Act fast and save now while you still can!
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
And yes, I’m talking about the none other than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is selling at a massive $350 price cut on Amazon. Thanks to that generous deal, you can score the model with 512GB of storage for just under $1,070. Sure, I’m fully with you that this is also a far cry from affordable, but then again, it’s always better to spend $1,070 instead of splurging a whopping $1,420, right? Yes, that’s how much this thing usually costs.
Should you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $350 off with this sweet early Black Friday deal? Well, as a Samsung fan, I’ll of course tell you that you should definitely get this beast of a phone with this deal. But even if we pretend that I’m not a Sammy fanboy, I honestly don’t see why someone would pass this opportunity up.
In addition, it rocks a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals on the go, all while its 2,600 nits of peak brightness ensures you’ll see clearly even on the sunniest of days.
The phone is so incredible that we also included it in our pick of the best camera phones on the market. With its 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide snapper, it takes just gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and features less oversharpening compared to its predecessor.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely worth the money, especially when you add the fact that Samsung promises to provide seven years of software support for this big fella. In other words, if you’re in the market for a can-do-it-all Android smartphone that will remain relevant for years, it doesn’t get better than that. Act fast and save now while you still can!
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: