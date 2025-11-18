Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes my top flagship pick at $350 off ahead of Black Friday

You can't go wrong with getting this phone, so act fast and save while you can!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the cameras of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
       View now at Amazon  
I love the Black Friday season! As a deal hunter, this is the best time to be in the market for a new smartphone, as the whole Internet is full of unmissable early Black Friday smartphone deals right now. You can even get the best non-foldable Galaxy phone at a discount!

And yes, I’m talking about the none other than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is selling at a massive $350 price cut on Amazon. Thanks to that generous deal, you can score the model with 512GB of storage for just under $1,070. Sure, I’m fully with you that this is also a far cry from affordable, but then again, it’s always better to spend $1,070 instead of splurging a whopping $1,420, right? Yes, that’s how much this thing usually costs.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $350 on Amazon this Black Friday!

$350 off (25%)
The best non-foldable Samsung phone money can buy, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is selling for $350 off on Amazon this Black Friday. This lets you score one for just under $1,070 instead of splurging a whopping $1,420. Boasting a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, it delivers fast performance and gorgeous visuals. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Should you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $350 off with this sweet early Black Friday deal? Well, as a Samsung fan, I’ll of course tell you that you should definitely get this beast of a phone with this deal. But even if we pretend that I’m not a Sammy fanboy, I honestly don’t see why someone would pass this opportunity up.

True, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite huge—almost brick-like—but it’s among the best phones money can buy right now and with reason. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle absolutely anything you throw its way without any hiccups.

In addition, it rocks a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals on the go, all while its 2,600 nits of peak brightness ensures you’ll see clearly even on the sunniest of days.

The phone is so incredible that we also included it in our pick of the best camera phones on the market. With its 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide snapper, it takes just gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and features less oversharpening compared to its predecessor.

So, yeah! The Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely worth the money, especially when you add the fact that Samsung promises to provide seven years of software support for this big fella. In other words, if you’re in the market for a can-do-it-all Android smartphone that will remain relevant for years, it doesn’t get better than that. Act fast and save now while you still can!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless