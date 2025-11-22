Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
The superior Galaxy S25 Ultra just got cheaper with Amazon's improved Black Friday deal

Now $400 off in select 512GB variants, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is impossible to resist.

Samsung Deals Black Friday Galaxy S Series
Rear view of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Black Friday is in full swing, and believe it or not, some devices are now way cheaper at Amazon. Take the supreme Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example. This fella was down $362 on Day 1 and Day 2 of Black Friday Week at Amazon. But Day 3 brings you a massive $400 discount on several 512GB variants, slashing the phone to just under $1,020! That’s a solid deal in my book for sure!

Save $400 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

$400 off (28%)
You can now get the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage for a massive $400 off its original price. That brings the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy-powered flagship to a much more affordable price on Day 3 of Black Friday Week at Amazon. Don't miss out.
Sure, the device was $570 off shortly before Black Friday at Samsung, but the sale has expired. So, if you missed out, this improved Amazon deal should definitely be on your radar. Act fast and save big before it’s too late!

Featuring a gorgeous 6.9-inch OLED display with a superb resolution, adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and an anti-reflective coating, this bad boy gives you a supreme visual experience. Expect ultra-high brightness, vivid colors, and little to no reflections. What more could you need from a flagship Android phone?

Performance is spot-on as well. This flagship packs an ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, making it powerful enough to handle everything you can think of. From everyday use to gaming and multitasking, the S25 Ultra does it all. Check out the Galaxy S25 Ultra review for benchmark scores and more.

What about camera capabilities? Well, this is actually one of the best phones for mobile photography you can find in 2025. Featuring a 200MP main sensor, this Samsung phone takes gorgeous photos with stunning detail and lifelike colors in any setting.

Let’s not overlook the Galaxy AI extras. Equipped with the latest and greatest Galaxy AI features, this model gives you all the “smarts” you could possibly need.

Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra pricey? Maybe — but it brings a lot to the table. And now, Amazon’s improved Black Friday deal lets you save $400 on select 512GB variants. If you ask me, that’s more than a generous discount.

COMMENTS (0)

