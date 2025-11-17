Samsung's epic Galaxy S25 Ultra deal saves you $570 — no trade-in required

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
A person holds the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showing its rear camera module.
Remember that epic Samsung Store deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra we told you about almost a month ago? Don’t worry if you don’t — the high-end Android phone is once again down to $849.99 in its 512GB configuration. The real highlight? Just like last time, this deal doesn’t require any trade-in.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is 40% off

$849 99
$1419 99
$570 off (40%)
The official Samsung Store's massive $570 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is back! Right now, you can buy the 512GB variant for 40% off, and the best part is you don't need any trade-in! Such epic discounts don't come around often, even at the Samsung Store. Don't waste time and save $570 while it lasts.
That means you can save $570 on the $1,419.99 flagship without sacrificing an old device in good condition. How great is that! The offer includes a free storage upgrade, meaning you’d get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB unit, and you can unlock an extra $450 off with Samsung Instant Savings.

Just a note — the last time we came across this superb promo, Samsung also offered the 1TB model for $690 off its usual $1,659.99 price. Right now, however, you can only save on the 512GB variant. If you ask us, that’s not a dealbreaker — after all, 512GB is still more than enough for most users’ photos, videos, and apps.

The S25 Ultra gives you everything you could possibly need. With a 6.9-inch OLED display and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it offers absolutely stunning visuals. And let’s not forget the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 — the specialized anti-reflective coating that only improves your experience.

Under the hood, this Samsung phone packs none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, leaving competitors like the Pixel 10 Pro XL in the dust when it comes to raw horsepower. Whether it’s daily tasks or heavy gaming sessions, this bad boy handles it all.

Similar to the Google Pixel phone, it boasts a slew of AI features. Some of its Galaxy AI highlights include Now Bar and Now Brief, but you’re also getting Circle to Search, Audio Eraser, and just about everything else you might need to improve your experience. Consider also the high-end camera system featuring a 200MP main lens, and you’ve got a very well-rounded device.

So, bottom line, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is as good as it gets — gorgeous display, powerful performance, AI extras, and top-tier camera capabilities. Although pricey at its MSRP, the 512GB variant is now an absolute hit. Grab yours and save $570 with Samsung’s early Black Friday deal.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
