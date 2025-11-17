Samsung's epic Galaxy S25 Ultra deal saves you $570 — no trade-in required
This is your chance to grab the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra at an irresistible price!
Galaxy S25 Ultra we told you about almost a month ago? Don’t worry if you don’t — the high-end Android phone is once again down to $849.99 in its 512GB configuration. The real highlight? Just like last time, this deal doesn’t require any trade-in.Remember that epic Samsung Store deal on the
That means you can save $570 on the $1,419.99 flagship without sacrificing an old device in good condition. How great is that! The offer includes a free storage upgrade, meaning you’d get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB unit, and you can unlock an extra $450 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
The S25 Ultra gives you everything you could possibly need. With a 6.9-inch OLED display and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it offers absolutely stunning visuals. And let’s not forget the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 — the specialized anti-reflective coating that only improves your experience.
Similar to the Google Pixel phone, it boasts a slew of AI features. Some of its Galaxy AI highlights include Now Bar and Now Brief, but you’re also getting Circle to Search, Audio Eraser, and just about everything else you might need to improve your experience. Consider also the high-end camera system featuring a 200MP main lens, and you’ve got a very well-rounded device.
So, bottom line, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is as good as it gets — gorgeous display, powerful performance, AI extras, and top-tier camera capabilities. Although pricey at its MSRP, the 512GB variant is now an absolute hit. Grab yours and save $570 with Samsung’s early Black Friday deal.
Just a note — the last time we came across this superb promo, Samsung also offered the 1TB model for $690 off its usual $1,659.99 price. Right now, however, you can only save on the 512GB variant. If you ask us, that’s not a dealbreaker — after all, 512GB is still more than enough for most users’ photos, videos, and apps.
