Samsung is now slashing up to a staggering $690 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra sans trade-in
The heftiest discount is obviously good for a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant., but you can save big on a 512GB model as well.
Remember when the world's top handset vendor knocked our socks off by selling probably the best Android phone around at a $540 discount with no special requirements and no strings attached? Believe it or not, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's latest price cut is even more impressive than that, as well as the $620 markdown featured on our week-ending deals roundup last Friday.
If you hurry, you can get the S Pen-wielding 6.9-inch flagship for as little as $969.99 with a terabyte of internal storage space or $849.99 in a 512GB variant. The former normally costs $1,659.99, which means that you're looking at saving 690 bucks on it today, while the latter is reduced by $570 from a list price of $1,419.99.
I honestly don't know which of those two discounts is more remarkable, but what I can tell you for sure is that you should no longer consider the entry-level 256GB configuration of the S25 Ultra (which isn't even available from its manufacturer at the time of this writing) or a purchase from anyone else but Samsung.
Yes, Samsung's official US e-store absolutely crushes the current (and past) generosity of third-party US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and although I obviously can't predict the future, I wouldn't be surprised if this new deal goes unbeaten on Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month. In other words, you might as well save yourself a lot of hassle (in addition to a lot of money) and get your special someone the Christmas gift they deserve right now.
Whether you use it very often or not, the S Pen is definitely a nice thing to have, especially at no extra cost. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Our Galaxy S25 Ultra review should make it crystal clear that you can't eclipse this bad boy's raw power... at least until the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes out or something like the OnePlus 15 becomes commercially available in the US. Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is just a small part of what makes the deeply discounted handset so great, with that Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, the 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system, the ultra-premium build quality, handy built-in stylus, and stellar long-term software support also looking pretty much impossible to overshadow... especially at only $850 and up.
Oh, and did I mention that you don't need to trade anything in to save as much as $690 on your favorite S25 Ultra storage variant and color option? I guess I did in the headline, but not the body of the article, which is a pretty rookie mistake that's now technically corrected.
