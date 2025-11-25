Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE at a $200+ Black Friday discount, but likely not for long
Hardcore Samsung fans must pull the trigger today or risk missing out on this deal.
Are you looking for a nice and affordable alternative to Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 with a larger screen in tow this holiday season? You could claim Samsung's first-party Galaxy S25 FE Black Friday deal and save a cool $175 on a powerful 6.7-inch handset with a decidedly premium design and a hefty 4,900mAh battery under its hood or... get the same device from Amazon today at an even bigger discount.
Specifically, the e-commerce giant is selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for a somewhat odd and unusual $207.50 below its regular starting price of $649.99. This is obviously a new record high discount for one of the best budget 5G phones around (at least without an obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached), which is why it's unlikely to last long.
Further highlighting that point, Amazon's improved Black Friday 2025 promotion is only good for the "Icyblue" color option of the handset's entry-level 128GB storage variant at the time of this writing. And no, I don't expect the enhanced $200+ discount to extend to other colorways anytime soon.
So, yes, if you don't mind that paint job (which I personally find very attractive), you should definitely pull the trigger as soon as you finish reading this article and re-reading our comprehensive Galaxy S25 FE review. That makes it abundantly clear that you're not looking at the absolute best Android phone money can buy right now, but at the right price, it's hard not to fall in love with that 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera, blazing fast 45W charging technology, or unrivaled long-term software support.
That's a very nice and subtle colorway for a very nice and affordable phone. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The S25 Fan Edition looks a lot like the other members of the Galaxy S25 family at first glance too, which is obviously a compliment, and with the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus curiously not available at any notable Black Friday 2025 discounts... yet, resisting this phenomenal deal is even harder than it seems. Go on, I dare you to say no!
