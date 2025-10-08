iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

The gargantuan Samsung Galaxy S25+ will not be ignored at its fittingly massive Prime Day discount

The least popular member of Samsung's Galaxy S25 family is in the spotlight today with an Amazon Prime-exclusive deal that massively enhances its value proposition.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Amazon Prime Day Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
No, ladies and gents, the Galaxy S25, S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 6 are not the only high-end Samsung smartphones deeply discounted for the latest edition of Amazon's member-exclusive Prime Day festival.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is also being sold at special prices in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, and I'm here today to urge you not to ignore the least popular member of Samsung's main S25 trio. After all, this bad boy packs the exact same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as all its brothers (S25 Edge included) while also sporting a virtually identical 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$300 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, the S25+ is not as sophisticated as the S25 Ultra in several key departments, lacking S Pen support and a cutting-edge 200MP primary camera (among others), but that's why the two are separated by a pretty big pricing difference, even after their similarly hefty new Prime Day discounts.

Normally available for $999.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $1,119.99 in a 512GB configuration, the Galaxy S25 Plus is now marked down by a huge $300 across the board, which doesn't exactly make the 6.7-inch high-ender affordable by the standards of the "vanilla" S25 or the S25 FE, but it does make it a lot cheaper than the slightly larger S25 Ultra.


Basically, if you're into jumbo-sized Android phones with lots of raw power and can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now, the S25+ might be the perfect option for you. That is, of course, if you think you can live with a 7.3mm profile and a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds, which in my opinion is a much better combination than the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8mm waist and 25W-limited 3,900mAh cell.

If you're not "married" to Samsung, however, you may also want to consider the OnePlus 13, which is only slightly pricier at the time of this writing, as well as something like the OnePlus 13R, which is significantly cheaper but a little less powerful than the Galaxy S25 family with an outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

The gargantuan Samsung Galaxy S25+ will not be ignored at its fittingly massive Prime Day discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

by Mariyan Slavov • 2

Pixel phones get approved for use by the Department of "War"

by Alan Friedman • 6
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless