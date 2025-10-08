The gargantuan Samsung Galaxy S25+ will not be ignored at its fittingly massive Prime Day discount
The least popular member of Samsung's Galaxy S25 family is in the spotlight today with an Amazon Prime-exclusive deal that massively enhances its value proposition.
No, ladies and gents, the Galaxy S25, S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 6 are not the only high-end Samsung smartphones deeply discounted for the latest edition of Amazon's member-exclusive Prime Day festival.
The Galaxy S25 Plus is also being sold at special prices in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, and I'm here today to urge you not to ignore the least popular member of Samsung's main S25 trio. After all, this bad boy packs the exact same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as all its brothers (S25 Edge included) while also sporting a virtually identical 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series.
Obviously, the S25+ is not as sophisticated as the S25 Ultra in several key departments, lacking S Pen support and a cutting-edge 200MP primary camera (among others), but that's why the two are separated by a pretty big pricing difference, even after their similarly hefty new Prime Day discounts.
Normally available for $999.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $1,119.99 in a 512GB configuration, the Galaxy S25 Plus is now marked down by a huge $300 across the board, which doesn't exactly make the 6.7-inch high-ender affordable by the standards of the "vanilla" S25 or the S25 FE, but it does make it a lot cheaper than the slightly larger S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Plus looks a lot like the Galaxy S25, but is obviously significantly larger. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Basically, if you're into jumbo-sized Android phones with lots of raw power and can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now, the S25+ might be the perfect option for you. That is, of course, if you think you can live with a 7.3mm profile and a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds, which in my opinion is a much better combination than the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8mm waist and 25W-limited 3,900mAh cell.
If you're not "married" to Samsung, however, you may also want to consider the OnePlus 13, which is only slightly pricier at the time of this writing, as well as something like the OnePlus 13R, which is significantly cheaper but a little less powerful than the Galaxy S25 family with an outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.
