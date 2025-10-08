The gargantuan Samsung Galaxy S25+ will not be ignored at its fittingly massive Prime Day discount





S25 Edge included) while also sporting a virtually identical 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 The Galaxy S25 Plus is also being sold at special prices in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, and I'm here today to urge you not to ignore the least popular member of Samsung 's main S25 trio. After all, this bad boy packs the exact same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as all its brothers (included) while also sporting a virtually identical 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen as the latest addition to theseries.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Obviously, the S25+ is not as sophisticated as the S25 Ultra in several key departments, lacking S Pen support and a cutting-edge 200MP primary camera (among others), but that's why the two are separated by a pretty big pricing difference, even after their similarly hefty new Prime Day discounts.





Galaxy S25 Plus is now marked down by a huge $300 across the board, which doesn't exactly make the 6.7-inch high-ender affordable by the standards of the "vanilla" S25 or the Normally available for $999.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $1,119.99 in a 512GB configuration, theis now marked down by a huge $300 across the board, which doesn't exactly make the 6.7-inch high-ender affordable by the standards of the "vanilla" S25 or the S25 FE , but it does make it a lot cheaper than the slightly larger S25 Ultra.





Basically, if you're into jumbo-sized Android phones with lots of raw power and can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now, the S25+ might be the perfect option for you. That is, of course, if you think you can live with a 7.3mm profile and a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds, which in my opinion is a much better combination than the Galaxy S25 Edge 's 5.8mm waist and 25W-limited 3,900mAh cell.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer