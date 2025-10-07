iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Flagship-ish 128GB Galaxy S25 FE gets its first-ever discount on Amazon this October Prime Day

You can snag it for a whopping $150 off, making it an absolute no-brainer.

Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 FE hands-on preview in all color options
Amazon’s October Prime Day is just as generous as we expected, as we’re seeing a plethora of Prime Day phone deals, including on the recently released Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage, which, by the way, has never been on sale on Amazon before!

That’s right! The Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage space has received its first-ever discount at the retailer, and oh boy, isn’t it just glamorous? Right now, you can snag Samsung’s latest mid-ranger for a whopping $150 off. This turns it into an absolute steal, as it allows you to get a flagship-ish phone for under $500.

Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: Save $150!

$150 off (23%)
October Prime Day has brought a massive $150 discount on the Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage, allowing you to score one for just under $500. The phone delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and even takes beautiful photos. It's just unmissable at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


After all, the Galaxy S25 FE may fall into the mid-range segment in terms of sticker price, but it’s more of a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The interesting aspect about its silicon is that it’s the same SoC powering the high-end Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US. This means the phone is more than capable of handling anything that comes its way, whether it’s a demanding app or a heavy game.

It’s the same story in the camera department. Since it comes with the same 50MP sensor, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and 8MP telephoto lens as its predecessor—which are the same cameras found in the Galaxy S24, except for the telephoto lens—our friend here can take gorgeous photos and record videos in 8K. So, it has your back on that front as well.

Another important aspect of a phone is its display, which in the case of the Galaxy S25 FE is a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver pleasant visuals while feeling snappy and responsive.

Now factor in a 4,900mAh battery that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that not only ticks all the right boxes but also comes at a reasonable price. So, don’t miss out—get a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE at a bargain price today!

Flagship-ish 128GB Galaxy S25 FE gets its first-ever discount on Amazon this October Prime Day

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
