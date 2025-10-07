Flagship-ish 128GB Galaxy S25 FE gets its first-ever discount on Amazon this October Prime Day

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: Save $150! $150 off (23%) October Prime Day has brought a massive $150 discount on the Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage, allowing you to score one for just under $500. The phone delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and even takes beautiful photos. It's just unmissable at this price, so don't miss out!



After all, the Galaxy S25 FE may fall into the mid-range segment in terms of sticker price, but it’s more of a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The interesting aspect about its silicon is that it’s the same SoC powering the high-end



It's the same story in the camera department. Since it comes with the same 50MP sensor, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and 8MP telephoto lens as its predecessor—which are the same cameras found in the Galaxy S24, except for the telephoto lens—our friend here can take gorgeous photos and record videos in 8K. So, it has your back on that front as well.



Another important aspect of a phone is its display, which in the case of the Galaxy S25 FE is a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver pleasant visuals while feeling snappy and responsive.



