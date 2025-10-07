Flagship-ish 128GB Galaxy S25 FE gets its first-ever discount on Amazon this October Prime Day
You can snag it for a whopping $150 off, making it an absolute no-brainer.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon’s October Prime Day is just as generous as we expected, as we’re seeing a plethora of Prime Day phone deals, including on the recently released Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage, which, by the way, has never been on sale on Amazon before!
That’s right! The Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage space has received its first-ever discount at the retailer, and oh boy, isn’t it just glamorous? Right now, you can snag Samsung’s latest mid-ranger for a whopping $150 off. This turns it into an absolute steal, as it allows you to get a flagship-ish phone for under $500.
After all, the Galaxy S25 FE may fall into the mid-range segment in terms of sticker price, but it’s more of a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The interesting aspect about its silicon is that it’s the same SoC powering the high-end Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US. This means the phone is more than capable of handling anything that comes its way, whether it’s a demanding app or a heavy game.
Another important aspect of a phone is its display, which in the case of the Galaxy S25 FE is a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver pleasant visuals while feeling snappy and responsive.
Now factor in a 4,900mAh battery that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that not only ticks all the right boxes but also comes at a reasonable price. So, don’t miss out—get a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE at a bargain price today!
That’s right! The Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage space has received its first-ever discount at the retailer, and oh boy, isn’t it just glamorous? Right now, you can snag Samsung’s latest mid-ranger for a whopping $150 off. This turns it into an absolute steal, as it allows you to get a flagship-ish phone for under $500.
After all, the Galaxy S25 FE may fall into the mid-range segment in terms of sticker price, but it’s more of a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The interesting aspect about its silicon is that it’s the same SoC powering the high-end Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US. This means the phone is more than capable of handling anything that comes its way, whether it’s a demanding app or a heavy game.
It’s the same story in the camera department. Since it comes with the same 50MP sensor, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and 8MP telephoto lens as its predecessor—which are the same cameras found in the Galaxy S24, except for the telephoto lens—our friend here can take gorgeous photos and record videos in 8K. So, it has your back on that front as well.
Another important aspect of a phone is its display, which in the case of the Galaxy S25 FE is a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver pleasant visuals while feeling snappy and responsive.
Now factor in a 4,900mAh battery that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that not only ticks all the right boxes but also comes at a reasonable price. So, don’t miss out—get a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE at a bargain price today!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: