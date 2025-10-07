This very specific OnePlus 13 Prime Day deal is unlikely to last long, so you'd better hurry!
You probably don't have 48 hours to save a whopping $200 on a 512GB storage-packing OnePlus 13 in an Arctic Dawn colorway.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although we've known for several weeks now that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is scheduled to run for a cool 48 hours, some special offers are all but guaranteed to go away sooner than the end of tomorrow.
The OnePlus 13, for instance, is currently marked down by $150 from its regular starting price of $899.99 with no Amazon Prime requirement. That discount is only good for the "Black Eclipse" color option of the handset's 256GB storage configuration, while the 512GB variant is also reduced by 150 bucks from a list price of $999.99 in both Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean hues.
But then you've got the top-of-the-line model in an "Arctic Dawn" paint job, and if you hurry, that one can be yours at a killer, unprecedented, and possibly unbeatable $200 discount... on one predictable condition.
Because this is an official Prime Day promotion, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it and maximize your savings on one of the best Android phones around. But because the deal is exclusively available on a single OnePlus 13 storage variant in a single colorway, I highly doubt that Amazon will be able to keep it going beyond today.
I can totally see the e-commerce giant run out of inventory in a matter of hours or, at best, that heavily reduced price could go up by 50 bucks before the October Prime Day sale wraps up to match the other two hues.
That glorious screen is just one of many key reasons why the OnePlus 13 is among the best phones you can buy right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Despite the impending release of its undoubtedly improved sequel (at least in certain parts of the world), I still consider the OnePlus 13 a very smart buy at the right price (check!) for the right type of consumer. Namely, an Android power user who cares more about things like battery size (6,000mAh!!) and charging speeds (100W!!!) than super-early software updates (still no Android 16, but it's probably coming soon).
As highlighted in our OnePlus 13 review a little while back, this bad boy's cameras do leave a bit to be desired (compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance), but the overall system performance and screen quality are as amazing as they could possibly be.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: