This very specific OnePlus 13 Prime Day deal is unlikely to last long, so you'd better hurry!





The OnePlus 13 , for instance, is currently marked down by $150 from its regular starting price of $899.99 with no Amazon Prime requirement. That discount is only good for the "Black Eclipse" color option of the handset's 256GB storage configuration, while the 512GB variant is also reduced by 150 bucks from a list price of $999.99 in both Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean hues.

But then you've got the top-of-the-line model in an "Arctic Dawn" paint job, and if you hurry, that one can be yours at a killer, unprecedented, and possibly unbeatable $200 discount... on one predictable condition.





OnePlus 13 Because this is an official Prime Day promotion, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it and maximize your savings on one of the best Android phones around. But because the deal is exclusively available on a singlestorage variant in a single colorway, I highly doubt that Amazon will be able to keep it going beyond today.

I can totally see the e-commerce giant run out of inventory in a matter of hours or, at best, that heavily reduced price could go up by 50 bucks before the October Prime Day sale wraps up to match the other two hues.









OnePlus 13 a very smart buy at the right price (check!) for the right type of consumer. Namely, an Android power user who cares more about things like battery size (6,000mAh!!) and charging speeds (100W!!!) than super-early software updates (still no Despite the impending release of its undoubtedly improved sequel (at least in certain parts of the world), I still consider thea very smart buy at the right price (check!) for the right type of consumer. Namely, an Android power user who cares more about things like battery size (6,000mAh!!) and charging speeds (100W!!!) than super-early software updates (still no Android 16 , but it's probably coming soon).





a little while back, this bad boy's cameras do leave a bit to be desired (compared to something like Samsung's As highlighted in our OnePlus 13 review a little while back, this bad boy's cameras do leave a bit to be desired (compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra , for instance), but the overall system performance and screen quality are as amazing as they could possibly be.







