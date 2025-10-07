



if it does), the 6.2-inch S25 is in the spotlight today with a discount destined to make you totally disinterested in next year's Until that happens (it does), the 6.2-inch S25 is in the spotlight today with a discount destined to make you totally disinterested in next year's Galaxy S26 family. The compact Android powerhouse can be had for 48 hours (at least in theory) for a whopping $200 less than usual in both 128 and 256GB storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S25 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $200 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S25 The (unsurprising) catch? You need to be an Amazon Prime member to save more money than ever on what's still one of the best phones out there, and if you hurry, you can choose from four different colorways for your preferredstorage configuration.





at their own hefty In its entry-level variant, the handset normally costs $799.99, while digital hoarders who think they need 256 gigs of internal storage space typically have to pay $859.99. Both those list prices are reduced by two Benjamins right now, to be perfectly clear, thus undercutting the same storage variants of Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 at their own hefty Prime Day discounts.

Galaxy S25 is slightly smaller than its number one Android-running rival, but also considerably thinner and lighter... which predictably impacts the battery size. It's pretty clear that that bad in our comprehensive a while back. Theis slightly smaller than its number one Android-running rival, but also considerably thinner and lighter... which predictably impacts the battery size. It's pretty clear that Samsung could have squeezed a larger than 4,000mAh cell into that 7.2mm waist, but believe it or not, the real-world battery life was not found to bebad in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review a while back.









Pixel 10 Compared to the, the S25's biggest advantage is undoubtedly its state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which absolutely smokes the Google Tensor G5 in raw speed. The two's long-term software support, meanwhile, is expected to be equally epic, and even the versatility and power of the triple rear-facing camera system looks incredibly similar.







