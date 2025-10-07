Amazon turns the base Samsung Galaxy S25 into a pro-grade bargain with $200 Prime Day discount
Who needs the (allegedly fast-approaching) Galaxy S26 Pro when Samsung's non-Pro-branded Galaxy S25 is this incredibly cheap for Amazon Prime members?
Do you know that persistent rumor calling for a somewhat weirdly named Galaxy S26 Pro sequel to Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 with decidedly non-Pro upgrades and tweaks in tow?
Until that happens (if it does), the 6.2-inch S25 is in the spotlight today with a discount destined to make you totally disinterested in next year's Galaxy S26 family. The compact Android powerhouse can be had for 48 hours (at least in theory) for a whopping $200 less than usual in both 128 and 256GB storage variants.
The (unsurprising) catch? You need to be an Amazon Prime member to save more money than ever on what's still one of the best phones out there, and if you hurry, you can choose from four different colorways for your preferred Galaxy S25 storage configuration.
In its entry-level variant, the handset normally costs $799.99, while digital hoarders who think they need 256 gigs of internal storage space typically have to pay $859.99. Both those list prices are reduced by two Benjamins right now, to be perfectly clear, thus undercutting the same storage variants of Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 at their own hefty Prime Day discounts.
The Galaxy S25 is slightly smaller than its number one Android-running rival, but also considerably thinner and lighter... which predictably impacts the battery size. It's pretty clear that Samsung could have squeezed a larger than 4,000mAh cell into that 7.2mm waist, but believe it or not, the real-world battery life was not found to be that bad in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review a while back.
The compact body and thin profile of the Galaxy S25 are not matched by many (any?) high-end Android phones right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Compared to the Pixel 10, the S25's biggest advantage is undoubtedly its state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which absolutely smokes the Google Tensor G5 in raw speed. The two's long-term software support, meanwhile, is expected to be equally epic, and even the versatility and power of the triple rear-facing camera system looks incredibly similar.
At the end of the day, your buying decision this holiday season will depend a great deal on which of these two brands you like more, as well as whether or not you can afford a higher-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL model.
