Prime Day turns the Galaxy S25 Ultra into a can't-miss bargain

A person holds the Galaxy S25 Ultra in an outdoor setting.
Prime Big Deal Day has officially kicked off, and you’ve got 48 hours to take advantage of some of the best Prime Day deals on Samsung phones. One of the most exciting bargains on Day 1 has landed on none other than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is now a fantastic choice at $365 off.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is $365 off for Prime Day

$365 off (28%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a major bargain during this October's Prime Day event at Amazon. Right now, the flagship phone is available for $365 off. This is the 256GB version of the device. Save big with Prime before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra: save $390 right now

$390 off (27%)
Prefer more storage onboard your Galaxy S25 Ultra? The 512GB model is a more suitable choice for you, then. Right now, the handset is available for $390 off in Titanium Silverblue, making it an incredible Prime Day bargain. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Prime members demanding more storage aren’t left out, of course — the 512GB model is on sale as well, offered for a massive $390 off during the shopping event. Act fast if you’re tempted, as some Prime Day discounts expire even before the event has wrapped up.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android phones, and for a good reason. It boasts an absolutely incredible 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, giving you premium visuals. Unlike the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, it features Corning Gorilla Armor 2 — a special anti-reflective coating that enhances both your experience and the phone’s durability.

Beyond the supreme display, the mighty Ultra offers insane horsepower. As benchmark tests in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review show, this handset can handle anything you throw at it. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the phone is significantly more capable than Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, too.

Consider also the top-tier quad camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200MP main sensor, which captures superb detail and lifelike colors. And with multiple Galaxy AI extras, everyday interactions are simple and fun. However you look at it, this handset gives you everything you could possibly want in a flagship.

With Black Friday 2025 still some time away, this is likely your best chance to save big on the exceptional Galaxy S25 Ultra right now. Don’t waste time, pick the storage configuration that suits you better, and score that hefty discount of up to $390 before Prime Day ends!

Prime Day turns the Galaxy S25 Ultra into a can&#039;t-miss bargain

