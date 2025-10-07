Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 becomes this year's top budget Samsung foldable at this bonkers discount





The problem with the first-ever Fan Edition member of the Z Flip family is that it's simply not cheap enough for what it brings to the table, and unfortunately, that's even true at the handset's (unexpectedly modest) Prime Day discounts of up to $215 available at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $400 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Yellow Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered Android clamshell has clearly stopped being worth $1,099.99 in a 256GB storage configuration when its But that's where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in, fetching a whopping 400 bucks less than usual for an undoubtedly limited time for Amazon Prime members only, Granted, the-powered Android clamshell has clearly stopped being worth $1,099.99 in a 256GB storage configuration when its improved sequel started selling at the exact same price a couple of months back.









If you hurry, however, the Z Flip 6 can be yours at a lower price in a single yellow colorway, currently matching the affordability of a Motorola Razr+ (2025) at its own hefty Prime Day discount while unfortunately not being able to keep up with the sheer size of said rival.





Razr Plus edition packing a slightly humbler Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and looking set to receive far fewer software updates in the long run, I can wholeheartedly recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as a smart buy today... for the right type of user. Of course, screen real estate is not the only thing you should consider when choosing the best foldable device for you this holiday season, and with Motorola's newestedition packing a slightly humbler Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and looking set to receive far fewer software updates in the long run, I can wholeheartedly recommend theas a smart buy today... for the right type of user.







