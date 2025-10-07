iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 becomes this year's top budget Samsung foldable at this bonkers discount

No, this year's Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is not the top affordable Samsung foldable you can buy right now, but you may need to hurry if you think the older Z Flip 6 is your best option.

Samsung Android Deals Amazon Prime Day Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen
While the idea of making an affordable foldable device seemed totally foreign to Samsung until just a few months ago, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE should (in theory) rival the amazing value delivered by the likes of Motorola's Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) right now.

The problem with the first-ever Fan Edition member of the Z Flip family is that it's simply not cheap enough for what it brings to the table, and unfortunately, that's even true at the handset's (unexpectedly modest) Prime Day discounts of up to $215 available at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

$400 off (36%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Yellow Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

But that's where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in, fetching a whopping 400 bucks less than usual for an undoubtedly limited time for Amazon Prime members only, Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android clamshell has clearly stopped being worth $1,099.99 in a 256GB storage configuration when its improved sequel started selling at the exact same price a couple of months back.

Then again, you have to remember that the Z Flip 7 FE is essentially identical to Samsung's lone 2024-released flip phone, both from a cosmetic standpoint and as far as the two's key specs are concerned. If anything, the older device is a little better, packing that aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor instead of a rather unimpressive (by 2025 high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400.


If you hurry, however, the Z Flip 6 can be yours at a lower price in a single yellow colorway, currently matching the affordability of a Motorola Razr+ (2025) at its own hefty Prime Day discount while unfortunately not being able to keep up with the sheer size of said rival. 

Of course, screen real estate is not the only thing you should consider when choosing the best foldable device for you this holiday season, and with Motorola's newest Razr Plus edition packing a slightly humbler Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and looking set to receive far fewer software updates in the long run, I can wholeheartedly recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as a smart buy today... for the right type of user.

Last year&#039;s Galaxy Z Flip 6 becomes this year&#039;s top budget Samsung foldable at this bonkers discount

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
