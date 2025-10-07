The Galaxy S25 Edge sinks to its lowest price ever for October Prime Day
Prime Day kicked off just a few hours ago, bringing some of the best Samsung phone deals we’ve seen this year. One standout on Day 1 of the shopping spree brings none other than the Galaxy S25 Edge to a new record-low price. For a limited time — we’re talking hours here — you can get the 512GB variant with a mind-blowing $490 discount.
This beats every other sale we’ve come across at Amazon by $90, bringing the Android phone to only $730 from its original $1,220 asking price. Such epic deals don’t often go live, and we don’t think a similar offer will come back until at least Black Friday 2025. If you’re feeling tempted, take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal! And remember — Prime Big Deal Days lasts only 48 hours, so there’s not much time to act.
The display is another standout here. As is typical for Samsung flagships, this model comes with an ultra-crisp and extra-bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, making it a joy to look at. The touchscreen measures 6.7 inches, just like the Galaxy S25+, and our in-house tests show it’s slightly more color-accurate and reaches a higher maximum brightness than the Plus.
Undeniably pricey at nearly the same price as the Galaxy S25 Ultra (for the 512GB variant), the Galaxy S25 Edge is a very smart buy right now. This stunning $490 discount is incredibly rare, and it’s unlikely to return soon! Get yours and save with Prime.
Featuring a pencil-thin 5.8mm profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge brings slim flagships to a whole new level. Despite the thin design, this Samsung phone packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering excellent performance across the board.
But is it any good at taking photos? Very much so. This high-end device features a 200MP main camera, borrowed straight from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You also get a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, but no telephoto unit. Still, as you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review’s photo samples, images look great even at 10X zoom.
