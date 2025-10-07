iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
As a foldable phone fan, I find the Galaxy Z Fold 7 irresistible at its best price for Prime Day

This is your Prime Day chance to save $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — don't miss it.

A person holds the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showing its beautiful main display.
Prime Day has landed some of this year’s best phone deals. Clearly, upgrading right now makes plenty of sense if you want to save big on models you’ve been eyeing for some time. I’ve been watching the event closely, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of my favorite bargains this October.

How so? Simple — the foldable gem is cheaper than it’s ever been! Let me give you some details: for a limited time, Prime members can save a hefty $400 on the 256GB variant, knocking it to $1,600. Users seeking more storage can save even more — $415 in select 512GB colors

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $400 off

$400 off (20%)
Right now, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldable phone bargains. This Prime Day, the smartphone is available for $400 off its original price, bringing it to its best price ever. This is the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Grab the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $415 off

$415 off (20%)
Prime members can also take advantage of a stunning $415 discount on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7. With its improved design, high-class cameras, and impressive performance, it's a fantastic choice for many.
Buy at Amazon

With its massively improved design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldable phones. It features a gorgeous 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display, making it ideal for typing quick messages without constantly unfolding your device.

The main display is also larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, measuring 8 inches. With excellent brightness levels, smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and gorgeous colors, it gives you exactly what you’d expect from a ~$2,000 phone.

But that’s not all — performance is also spot-on, thanks to the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As the performance tests in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 review show, it’s much faster and more capable than its predecessor.

What about the camera? This Android phone packs a new 200MP main camera, borrowed straight from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Offering lifelike colors and crisp detail, it’s a top choice for smartphone photography as well.

I know the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t exactly budget-friendly, even with this $400 Prime-exclusive discount. But with the solid performance, gorgeous design, AI features, and impressive cameras, it’s definitely worth it in my book. If you agree, act fast and save $400 with this Prime-exclusive sale.

