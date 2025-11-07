Early Black Friday deal lets Galaxy S25 Ultra shoppers save $400 at both Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with S Pen
There are a lot of awesome Android phones from top brands like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola that you can already buy at huge discounts unlikely to get much bigger anytime soon, but arguably the best such device available today is the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Yes, Samsung's early 2025-released 6.9-inch super-flagship is widely expected to receive an undoubtedly improved sequel in just a few months, but that's not harming its mass appeal yet, at least at $400 under its regular prices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$400 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$899 99
$1299 99
$400 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$400 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1019 99
$1419 99
$400 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

That's because the Galaxy S26 Ultra could cost even more than $1,300 in an entry-level configuration and keep you waiting at least a few additional months for a discount of $100 or $200 (let alone $400). You can currently save the four Benjamins on the S25 Ultra at both Amazon and Best Buy in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, although depending on your retailer of choice, your luck, and your speed, you might not be able to choose your favorite colorway at a massively reduced price.

Now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is obviously still not a conventionally affordable smartphone, but that's because I'm not sure you can call it a conventionally... anything device. That screen is absolutely huge (by any standards) and incredibly smooth, the built-in S Pen (pretty much) as sophisticated and as handy as always, the 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system exactly as advanced and as versatile as it sounds, and the long-term software support essentially unrivaled in today's mobile industry.


Will you be able to save even more than $400 on probably the best Android phone out there come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks? Naturally, I can't give you a definitive answer, but Best Buy is explicitly labeling this offer as an early Black Friday 2025 "doorbuster", so I highly doubt any improvement is in the pipeline there. 

The same could well be true for Amazon, which has never sold the S25 Ultra at higher discounts than this, but Samsung's official US e-store has and will probably do it again, so if you don't mind doing your shopping there, you should... act accordingly.

