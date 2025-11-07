Early Black Friday deal lets Galaxy S25 Ultra shoppers save $400 at both Amazon and Best Buy

Android phones





That's because the Galaxy S26 Ultra could cost even more than $1,300 in an entry-level configuration and keep you waiting at least a few additional months for a discount of $100 or $200 (let alone $400). You can currently save the four Benjamins on the S25 Ultra at both Amazon and Best Buy in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, although depending on your retailer of choice, your luck, and your speed, you might not be able to choose your favorite colorway at a massively reduced price.





Now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is obviously still not a conventionally affordable smartphone, but that's because I'm not sure you can call it a conventionally... anything device. That screen is absolutely huge (by any standards) and incredibly smooth, the built-in S Pen (pretty much) as sophisticated and as handy as always, the 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system exactly as advanced and as versatile as it sounds, and the long-term software support essentially unrivaled in today's mobile industry.





Will you be able to save even more than $400 on probably the best Android phone out there come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks? Naturally, I can't give you a definitive answer, but Best Buy is explicitly labeling this offer as an early Black Friday 2025 "doorbuster", so I highly doubt any improvement is in the pipeline there.





The same could well be true for Amazon, which has never sold the S25 Ultra at higher discounts than this, but Samsung's official US e-store has and will probably do it again, so if you don't mind doing your shopping there, you should... act accordingly.





