The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just got even cheaper with this improved Samsung deal
At $720 off, this foldable gem is absolutely impossible to resist!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Samsung’s epic $600 price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from last week? Guess what? It just got better! While the Samsung Instant Savings remain $600, users can now score an extra $120 off the 512GB variant (free storage upgrade), landing it at a new best price.
Let’s talk numbers, shall we? The 512GB variant usually costs $2,119.99, but you can now buy it for $1,399.99. That’s a whopping $720 total discount that no other merchant is currently matching (and probably won’t soon). For context, Amazon is now giving you a $439 price cut on the model, while Best Buy’s current deal doesn’t exceed $300.
The cover screen now measures 6.5 inches and uses the same premium panel technology of its predecessor: Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate. What about the main display? It’s also grown to 8 inches, but that’s not all. The main display is also more color-accurate and achieves slightly lower minimum brightness, making it an absolute joy to use even during the night.
So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth your attention? We believe so, especially when it’s a whopping $720 off. Take advantage of this epic Samsung deal soon — it might vanish any second.
Let’s talk numbers, shall we? The 512GB variant usually costs $2,119.99, but you can now buy it for $1,399.99. That’s a whopping $720 total discount that no other merchant is currently matching (and probably won’t soon). For context, Amazon is now giving you a $439 price cut on the model, while Best Buy’s current deal doesn’t exceed $300.
Sure, coughing up $1,399.99 for this Android phone may still seem too pricey for some, but let’s think about everything it brings to the table. From a hugely improved design that fixes all typing issues on the cover screen to a slim, premium build, enhanced hinge, and incredible Snapdragon 8 Elite power, this fella is the whole shebang.
The cover screen now measures 6.5 inches and uses the same premium panel technology of its predecessor: Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate. What about the main display? It’s also grown to 8 inches, but that’s not all. The main display is also more color-accurate and achieves slightly lower minimum brightness, making it an absolute joy to use even during the night.
Other improvements include a 200MP main camera borrowed straight from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Capturing absolutely stunning photos, even at 3x zoom (let’s not forget this phone lacks a telephoto camera), the device offers a truly premium camera performance. Curious how photos actually look? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for details.
So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth your attention? We believe so, especially when it’s a whopping $720 off. Take advantage of this epic Samsung deal soon — it might vanish any second.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: