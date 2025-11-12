Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just got even cheaper with this improved Samsung deal

At $720 off, this foldable gem is absolutely impossible to resist!

Remember Samsung’s epic $600 price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from last week? Guess what? It just got better! While the Samsung Instant Savings remain $600, users can now score an extra $120 off the 512GB variant (free storage upgrade), landing it at a new best price.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now $720 off

$1399 99
$2119 99
$720 off (34%)
How does saving $720 on one of the best foldable phones sound? If you're tempted, and you're also a Galaxy fan, now's the time to get the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This device is now 34% off in its 512GB configuration, landing it at its best price ever.
Let’s talk numbers, shall we? The 512GB variant usually costs $2,119.99, but you can now buy it for $1,399.99. That’s a whopping $720 total discount that no other merchant is currently matching (and probably won’t soon). For context, Amazon is now giving you a $439 price cut on the model, while Best Buy’s current deal doesn’t exceed $300.

Sure, coughing up $1,399.99 for this Android phone may still seem too pricey for some, but let’s think about everything it brings to the table. From a hugely improved design that fixes all typing issues on the cover screen to a slim, premium build, enhanced hinge, and incredible Snapdragon 8 Elite power, this fella is the whole shebang.

The cover screen now measures 6.5 inches and uses the same premium panel technology of its predecessor: Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate. What about the main display? It’s also grown to 8 inches, but that’s not all. The main display is also more color-accurate and achieves slightly lower minimum brightness, making it an absolute joy to use even during the night.

Other improvements include a 200MP main camera borrowed straight from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Capturing absolutely stunning photos, even at 3x zoom (let’s not forget this phone lacks a telephoto camera), the device offers a truly premium camera performance. Curious how photos actually look? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for details.

So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth your attention? We believe so, especially when it’s a whopping $720 off. Take advantage of this epic Samsung deal soon — it might vanish any second.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
