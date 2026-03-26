Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today



One UI 8.5 beta now open to more Galaxy devices

Samsung is opening up its One UI 8.5 beta to a bigger group of Galaxy owners, and the list of supported devices has grown quite a bit. One UI is Samsung's custom version of Android, and version 8.5 is all about making Galaxy AI feel more useful day to day, with a smarter, more conversational Bixby leading the charge. According to Samsung is opening up its One UI 8.5 beta to a bigger group of Galaxy owners, and the list of supported devices has grown quite a bit. One UI is Samsung's custom version of Android, and version 8.5 is all about makingfeel more useful day to day, with a smarter, more conversational Bixby leading the charge. According to Samsung's announcement, here's what's now eligible for the beta in the US.





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Good news for Galaxy owners who felt left out



If you've been sitting on a Galaxy AI features are genuinely worth trying, particularly the updated Bixby. It's a lot more natural to talk to than older versions, and for anyone who gave up on Bixby years ago, it might actually be worth another shot.



If you've been sitting on a Galaxy S24 or a Tab S11 and wondering when your turn was coming, this is it. One UI 8.5'sfeatures are genuinely worth trying, particularly the updated Bixby. It's a lot more natural to talk to than older versions, and for anyone who gave up on Bixby years ago, it might actually be worth another shot.

Beyond Bixby, this expansion shows Samsung is serious about keeping older devices in the loop. Apple has always gotten credit for long software support on iPhones, and Samsung has been steadily stepping up on that front. Rolling out a beta like this to devices from a couple of generations back is a good sign for Galaxy owners who don't upgrade every year.



Recommended For You Just keep in mind it's still a beta, so the occasional bug or hiccup is part of the deal. Just keep in mind it's still a beta, so the occasional bug or hiccup is part of the deal.





Now that One UI 8.5's beta is expanding, what are you most curious to try first? The new conversational Bixby features Galaxy AI tools and smart suggestions General performance and UI improvements I'll wait for the stable release before upgrading Vote 1 Votes



Should you sign up?



Honestly, if you like being among the first to try new things and a glitch here and there doesn't stress you out, go for it. The Samsung Members app makes signing up straightforward, and there's something fun about getting a peek at software before it's fully cooked.



If your phone is your lifeline for work or you just can't afford any disruptions, though, sitting tight until the stable release is the smarter move. We'll keep following the rollout, so stay tuned for more.