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Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today

One UI 8.5 is no longer exclusive to the newest flagships, and the list keeps growing

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung launched the One UI 8.5 beta program earlier this year for the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7, bringing a refreshed take on Galaxy AI and a more conversational Bixby. Now, that same experience is opening up to more devices through a growing beta program.

One UI 8.5 beta now open to more Galaxy devices


Samsung is opening up its One UI 8.5 beta to a bigger group of Galaxy owners, and the list of supported devices has grown quite a bit. One UI is Samsung's custom version of Android, and version 8.5 is all about making Galaxy AI feel more useful day to day, with a smarter, more conversational Bixby leading the charge. According to Samsung's announcement, here's what's now eligible for the beta in the US.

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You can sign up through the Samsung Members app, and more devices are expected to join the program in April.

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Good news for Galaxy owners who felt left out


If you've been sitting on a Galaxy S24 or a Tab S11 and wondering when your turn was coming, this is it. One UI 8.5's Galaxy AI features are genuinely worth trying, particularly the updated Bixby. It's a lot more natural to talk to than older versions, and for anyone who gave up on Bixby years ago, it might actually be worth another shot.

Beyond Bixby, this expansion shows Samsung is serious about keeping older devices in the loop. Apple has always gotten credit for long software support on iPhones, and Samsung has been steadily stepping up on that front. Rolling out a beta like this to devices from a couple of generations back is a good sign for Galaxy owners who don't upgrade every year.

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Just keep in mind it's still a beta, so the occasional bug or hiccup is part of the deal.

Now that One UI 8.5's beta is expanding, what are you most curious to try first?
1 Votes

Should you sign up?


Honestly, if you like being among the first to try new things and a glitch here and there doesn't stress you out, go for it. The Samsung Members app makes signing up straightforward, and there's something fun about getting a peek at software before it's fully cooked.

If your phone is your lifeline for work or you just can't afford any disruptions, though, sitting tight until the stable release is the smarter move. We'll keep following the rollout, so stay tuned for more.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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