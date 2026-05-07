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Google's Fitbit app is becoming Google Health, and Fit is finally finished

The rebrand lands May 19 with a unified hub for every metric you track.

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Johanna Romero
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The Fitbit app is now Google Health
The Fitbit app is now Google Health. | Image by Google

Your Fitbit app is about to look different the next time you open it, and the change goes deeper than a fresh coat of paint. Google just announced that the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the Google Health app, and tucked inside the announcement is the news that Google Fit is finally being put to rest.


What's actually changing

Google confirmed in a new announcement that the Fitbit app will start rolling out as the Google Health app on May 19. Existing Fitbit users get the upgrade automatically, with no download required and no data migration to worry about.


The new app pulls everything into one place, including data from wearables, Health Connect, Apple Health, and your medical records. There are now four tabs (Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health), and you can customize the dashboards at the top to surface the metrics you actually care about.


Google is also expanding what the app can do. You can sync medical records in the U.S. to view lab results, vitals, and medications, and leaderboards now cover steps and cardio load so you can keep tabs on friends and family.


Cycle tracking gets a redesigned, interactive calendar, and the app plays nicely with services like Peloton and MyFitnessPal through Health Connect or the Google Health APIs.



Google Fit's quiet exit

Here's the part that didn't get a flashy headline. Google confirmed that Google Fit users will be invited to migrate their data into the Google Health app later this year.


This has been a long time coming. Google deprecated the Google Fit API back in 2024, and Fitbit started shipping as the default fitness app on some Android phones around that same time, as we covered when the Oppo Find X8 series launched without Google Fit preinstalled. The writing has been on the wall for years, and now Google is finishing the job.


What would actually push you to ditch your current fitness app for a unified health hub?
27 Votes

What this means for the Fitbit brand

The app rebrand is the latest step in folding Fitbit deeper into Google's ecosystem. We've watched it happen in pieces, including Fitbit accounts getting merged into Google accounts, the web dashboard shutting down, and now the app itself losing the Fitbit name on the storefront.


Google insists Fitbit "continues to be at the heart of our hardware," but the brand is clearly being repositioned as a hardware sub-line under the Google Health umbrella. For longtime Fitbit fans, that's a tough pill, however the upside is a more cohesive experience across Pixel Watch, Fitbit trackers, and the broader Google ecosystem.



Why the timing matters

May 19 is not a random date. It is also when the Google Health Coach exits public preview and goes global, and one week later, the brand-new screenless Fitbit Air hits store shelves. The rebrand is the foundation that holds it all together.


As a Pixel Watch user and longtime Fitbit Premium subscriber, the unified data hub is the upgrade I have been waiting for. Pulling medical records, third-party apps, and wearable data into one place is genuinely useful, and the new layout makes it easier to find what matters without digging.


Bringing Google Fit users into the same app is the right call too, however it does mark the end of an era. Google Fit was the simple, free option that lived on every Android phone for over a decade, and now it joins the long list of Google products that have been quietly retired.


For more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X at https://www.x.com/jojothetechie and on Threads at https://www.threads.com/@jojothetechie.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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