Samsung’s blog blunder: No Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra after all
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Unfortunately, if you were hoping the $50 Bluetooth-equipped S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra was a reality, Samsung has now confirmed to Android Authority that the blog post that sparked your hope was... well, a mistake.
The Galaxy S25 trio became official last week and with all the excitement about the new chip and general improvements, there were also some bitter disappointments: including the fact that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen won't support Air Actions as it won't support Bluetooth.
Samsung fans' hopes were sparked when there was a blog post by Samsung itself talking about a Bluetooth S Pen for the S25 Ultra. However, this post contained a mistake, which Samsung has now confirmed.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen won't support any form of Bluetooth interactions, just like it was officially announced. The downgrade is made worse by the fact that the Ultra won't even support Bluetooth interactions if you have your own Bluetooth-equipped stylus like the S Pen Pro.
The S25 Ultra's S Pen supports your regular interactions like scribbles, writing, and drawing, but because it lacks Bluetooth, you can't use it from a distance to trigger the camera shutter, for example. Samsung has previously said Bluetooth features were removed from the S Pen as less than 1% of people used them, but the thing is, those features were quite convenient even if they weren't used all the time.
Samsung's highly-anticipated Unpacked event had many fans a tad bit disheartened. Yes, the trio got useful upgrades and is generally going to make it into the best Android phones for 2025, but nevertheless, people seem to want more, not just AI smarts and a slightly refined look.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is facing tough competition: the Xiaomi 15 Ultra seems geared up with some extra special specs, including a bigger battery than Samsung's contender, according to leaks. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro, although still far away from an official release, is rumored to bring some notable upgrades as well.
The Galaxy S25 trio became official last week and with all the excitement about the new chip and general improvements, there were also some bitter disappointments: including the fact that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen won't support Air Actions as it won't support Bluetooth.
Samsung fans' hopes were sparked when there was a blog post by Samsung itself talking about a Bluetooth S Pen for the S25 Ultra. However, this post contained a mistake, which Samsung has now confirmed.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen won't support any form of Bluetooth interactions, just like it was officially announced. The downgrade is made worse by the fact that the Ultra won't even support Bluetooth interactions if you have your own Bluetooth-equipped stylus like the S Pen Pro.
The blog post that contained the wrong information has now been edited and all mentions of "Bluetooth-enabled S Pen" have been removed from the text. Unfortunately, if that blog post had you holding your breath for the possibility of buying a $50 S Pen to use with Air Actions with your Galaxy S25 Ultra, you'd be disappointed.
The S25 Ultra's S Pen supports your regular interactions like scribbles, writing, and drawing, but because it lacks Bluetooth, you can't use it from a distance to trigger the camera shutter, for example. Samsung has previously said Bluetooth features were removed from the S Pen as less than 1% of people used them, but the thing is, those features were quite convenient even if they weren't used all the time.
Samsung's highly-anticipated Unpacked event had many fans a tad bit disheartened. Yes, the trio got useful upgrades and is generally going to make it into the best Android phones for 2025, but nevertheless, people seem to want more, not just AI smarts and a slightly refined look.
Some things like the notably improved speakers on the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the seamless Android updates are welcome, but it does seem that nowadays, Samsung needs more to impress its fans. Meanwhile, the company is prepping a Galaxy S25 Edge, which could probably get people a little bit more excited with its slim form factor (as long as it doesn't let down with, say, inferior battery life or something).
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is facing tough competition: the Xiaomi 15 Ultra seems geared up with some extra special specs, including a bigger battery than Samsung's contender, according to leaks. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro, although still far away from an official release, is rumored to bring some notable upgrades as well.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: