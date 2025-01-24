Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy S25 finally gets a long-awaited upgrade other Android users have had for a while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25 with its back towards the viewer.
The Galaxy S25 phones have finally gotten A/B partition support for seamless Android updates.

Seamless updates for the Galaxy S25 series were in the rumor mill for months before the official Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday. Luckily, like most of the leaks about the trio, this one also came true and Galaxy fans with one of the new S25 phones will finally get to enjoy an update experience that won't interrupt your time with your phone.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung


Rumors about Galaxy S25 seamless updates have been present at least since November last year. The support for A/B partitions actually shortens the perceived duration of new firmware update installations.

How this works is that the system partition gets swapped from A to B or vice versa every time a new system update is installed. Basically, if your system runs from partition A, the update will be installed on partition B, or the other way around, so you are able to continue to use your phone without interruptions.

You will still need to reboot your phone once a seamless update is installed - this is done so the device can change the partition from which it runs Android. However, boot-up times are improved using this method as well.

Seamless updates support for Android was first introduced in the now-distant 2016, but Samsung didn't think to offer this to Galaxy flagship users until now. Finally though (thankfully), with the Galaxy S25, we’re getting it.

If you're curious whether the Galaxy S24 will get this feature - well, unfortunately, it won't. The feature cannot be enabled through firmware updates: A/B partitions need to be created at the hardware level, meaning a phone must be made in the factory with an A/B system partition tech. This also means older Galaxy S models won’t get this feature either.

Before A/B seamless updates, Galaxy users had to download the update and then wait for the phone to reboot and complete the installation. Of course, this meant no social media browsing, no binge-watching on YouTube, no phone calls even.

Luckily, the new feature doesn't have downsides - there is no storage penalty for this smooth software installation feature. Curiously enough, it wasn't a Galaxy flagship that first got to take advantage of it - it was, in fact, the mid-range Galaxy A55. The S25 series is the first flagship series from Samsung to adopt seamless updates, so it's great that Samsung is finally catching up to other Android phones, such as the Pixels.

Speaking of catching up, iPhone users still have to restart and wait for an update to install the old-fashioned way. But the process is usually fast, especially on new phones. Also, both Apple and Android offer automatic updates.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless