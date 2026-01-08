Apple is quietly exploring a big iPhone camera upgrade, and it's not about megapixels

Apple may be planning to include multispectral image tech for iPhones

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Advantages of iPhones with multispectral imaging capabilities





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One of the potential advantages is better material and surface differentiation. The new tech could potentially help analyze how different materials reflect light. This could mean that the iPhone's camera would be better able to distinguish between fabric, vegetation, skin, and reflective surfaces.





Which iPhone camera upgrade excites you more? Smarter image processing and scene detection 13.33% Bigger sensors and better low-light photos 43.33% New camera tricks like variable aperture 10% I just want my photos to look good, honestly 33.33% Vote 60 Votes

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

If that upgrade happens for real, it's going to be a serious one

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