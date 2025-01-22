S Pen with no Bluetooth: what does that mean for you?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy S25 series is finally here! Samsung has launched its latest flagship phones, and many of the rumors we heard earlier are spot on – both the good and the not-so-good ones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra now includes an S Pen, but unfortunately, it doesn't support Bluetooth.
Wondering what that means for you? Keep reading!
Even without Bluetooth, the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra still has a lot to offer. It may not have all the fancy remote controls, but you can still make good use of it with these features:
Yep, you can, but you'll need a Galaxy Ring or a Galaxy Watch for that. For instance, the smart ring lets you snap a photo or snooze an alarm just by double-pinching your fingers.
If you've got a Galaxy Watch 7 or earlier, you can also control your phone's camera remotely and see exactly what your phone's camera sees. This is awesome for group shots, as you can frame it just right before hitting the shutter. You can switch camera modes, set timers, and more.
So, while you can still do all these remote camera controls, it won't be through the S Pen – you'll need another Galaxy device to pull it off. And yeah, I'm sure Samsung knows exactly what it's doing here.
Wondering what that means for you? Keep reading!
The high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen doesn't support Bluetooth, so it loses some cool features like remote control for actions at a distance and air gestures for controlling your device. If you were hoping to flip through presentations, control music, snap photos, switch camera modes, or zoom in and out with the S Pen, you're out of luck. A bit of a letdown, right?
Even without Bluetooth, the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra still has a lot to offer. It may not have all the fancy remote controls, but you can still make good use of it with these features:
- Convert your handwriting to text with AI-powered formatting, spelling corrections, and even translations.
- Capture screenshots easily with the Smart Select tool.
- Jot down quick notes or sketch on the go with Screen off memo or Samsung Notes.
- Use the Circle to Search feature to quickly find anything on your screen.
But can you still control your phone remotely even without a S Pen with Bluetooth?
Yep, you can, but you'll need a Galaxy Ring or a Galaxy Watch for that. For instance, the smart ring lets you snap a photo or snooze an alarm just by double-pinching your fingers.
If you've got a Galaxy Watch 7 or earlier, you can also control your phone's camera remotely and see exactly what your phone's camera sees. This is awesome for group shots, as you can frame it just right before hitting the shutter. You can switch camera modes, set timers, and more.
So, while you can still do all these remote camera controls, it won't be through the S Pen – you'll need another Galaxy device to pull it off. And yeah, I'm sure Samsung knows exactly what it's doing here.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: