Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge appears on Chinese certification site revealing charging speed

Yes, Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge on Wednesday which is to the series what Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is to the iPhone 17 line. In other words, it is an ultra-thin model that many will drool over. In the case of the iPhone 17 Air, the rumored specs are nothing to write home about as the phone is expected to employ the non-Pro A19 version of Apple's application processor. It also could feature a single camera in the back and carry just enough RAM (8GB) to allow it to run Apple Intelligence





The gang at 91mobiles let us know that they have spotted what appears to be the Galaxy S25 Edge on China's 3C certification site with the model number SM-S9370. The documentation for the device reveals that it will support a fast charging speed of 25W which matches the fast charging speed for the Galaxy S25 base model. However, the charging adapter will not be included in the phone's box.





The device is expected to be unveiled in April and will be 6mm thin compared to the 7.2mm thickness of the Galaxy S25 . That makes the Galaxy S25 Edge 16.7% thinner than the Galaxy S25 . A recent report indicated that 39 countries are expected to host the Galaxy S25 Edge including the world's second-largest smartphone market, India. However, missing from that list is the North American tag team of U.S. and Canada.









If Samsung decides not to offer the Galaxy S25 Edge in the states, that will give Apple and the iPhone 17 Air the ultra-thin smartphone market in the U.S., the world's third-largest smartphone playground, without nary a battle. Another topic of interest is the pricing of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Will it be considered a more premium phone than the Galaxy S25 line, a less premium phone, or the same?




