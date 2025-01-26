Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 series launch was underwhelming, with many people complaining that the new phones don't bring anything new to the table. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has taken a step back by removing Bluetooth connectivity from the S Pen. That's only true of the stylus that comes with the phone apparently.
Samsung confirmed rumors that the Galaxy S25 Ultrawouldn't be Bluetooth enabled when it announced the phone last week. Bluetooth support was added to the S Pen with 2018's Galaxy Note 9. It made possible remote controllability and gesture controls.
Those rumors, and maybe even Samsung's claim, have now been dispelled. As spotted by Notebookcheck, a Samsung blog says that the company is selling a Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This separately sold S Pen will continue to act as a remote control and likely include gesture capabilities as well. It's available on Amazon UK and costs £40.83 (~$50.83).
Samsung had also said that removing Bluetooth functionality would let it cut costs but the phone wasn't cheaper as a result. And now, it is selling a Bluetooth S Pen for $50. We have a feeling this won't go down well with Samsung fans, who already aren't too pleased with the latest releases.
Of course, there's still a slim chance that an S Pen with Bluetooth doesn't exist, and the information found on the aforementioned blog and Amazon are just placeholder details that were not edited.
It's also going to fan theories that Samsung stripped the functionality to make you buy other accessories such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, which let you take remote actions. Hopefully Samsung will chime in soon and clear up the confusion.
