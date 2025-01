Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra









This separately sold S Pen will continue to act as a remote control and likely include gesture capabilities as well. It's available on This separately sold S Pen will continue to act as a remote control and likely include gesture capabilities as well. It's available on Amazon UK and costs £40.83 (~$50.83).









Samsung had also said that removing Bluetooth functionality would let it cut costs but the phone wasn't cheaper as a result. And now, it is selling a Bluetooth S Pen for $50. We have a feeling this won't go down well with Samsung fans, who already aren't too pleased with the latest releases. Samsung had also said that removing Bluetooth functionality would let it cut costs but the phone wasn't cheaper as a result. And now, it is selling a Bluetooth S Pen for $50. We have a feeling this won't go down well with Samsung fans, who already aren't too pleased with the latest releases.





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift. Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung



Of course, there's still a slim chance that an S Pen with Bluetooth doesn't exist, and the information found on the aforementioned blog and Amazon are just placeholder details that were not edited.



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Of course, there's still a slim chance that an S Pen with Bluetooth doesn't exist, and the information found on the aforementioned blog and Amazon are just placeholder details that were not edited.It's also going to fan theories that Samsung stripped the functionality to make you buy other accessories such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring , which let you take remote actions. Hopefully Samsung will chime in soon and clear up the confusion.

The Galaxy S25 series launch was underwhelming , with many people complaining that the new phones don't bring anything new to the table. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has taken a step back by removing Bluetooth connectivity from the S Pen. That's only true of the stylus that comes with the phone apparently.Samsung confirmed rumors that the wouldn't be Bluetooth enabled when it announced the phone last week. Bluetooth support was added to the S Pen with 2018's Galaxy Note 9. It made possible remote controllability and gesture controls.Samsung said that less than 1 percent of S Pen owners used Bluetooth-powered features, which is why it removed them. A rumor also said that Qi2 support wouldn't have gone well with Bluetooth functionality.Those rumors, and maybe even Samsung's claim, have now been dispelled. As spotted by Notebookcheck a Samsung blog says that the company is selling a Bluetooth S Pen for the