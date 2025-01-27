Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
A leaked hands-on of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on X is giving us our first real-world glimpse at the phone that may become a serious rival to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung just released the long-awaited Galaxy S25 series. However, certain downgrades with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen and the general disappointment by some Samsung fans about the grand reveal may lead people to look for alternatives. And, here comes Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which will be getting a global release soon.
The purported image of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra shows the phone from its back, giving us a nice detailed look at its huge camera island and textured finish.
The camera island of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, judging by the photo and earlier leaked renders, may be similar to the one on its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The camera lenses, the LED flash array, and the Leica branding have moved their sports though.
Image Credit - That_Kartikey on X
The camera island has an attractive-looking red ring around it. The black color that is shown in the hands-on image has a textured finish, although it's hard to tell whether that would be a glass finish or a faux leather look like the one on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will reportedly get its official announcement sometime in late February or early March and is expected to debut globally a bit later. The phone is rumored to sport a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, another 50MP telephoto, a main camera sporting the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung ISOCELL JN5.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the phone should perform blazingly fast and will likely challenge the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the title of the best Android phone.
For reference, this is how the predecessor of the Xiaomi compares to the S25 Ultra. Of course, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will reportedly be even better:
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Processor
GPU
Adreno 750
Adreno 830
RAM
Internal storage
512GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
OS
Android (14)
Android (15)
See the full Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison Tool.
What's more, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery cell, beating the Galaxy S25 Ultra's slightly conservative 5,000mAh (at least on paper), and on top of it all, the Xiaomi phone will support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, which the Galaxy unfortunately cannot boast with.
If all these rumors turn out to be true, this Xiaomi phone is shaping up to be a serious rival to the S25 Ultra, as well as to the yet-unannounced Pixel 10 Pro and Phone 17 Pro.
