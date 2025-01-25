"Make Samsung great again": disappointment ensues after Galaxy S25 reveal
Galaxy Unpacked 2025 concluded to a much more subdued response from consumers than Samsung had hoped for. During and after the event Samsung users took to social media to voice their disappointment with the Galaxy S25 reveal and drew comparisons to the underwhelming iPhone 16 launch.
One major point of focus for Galaxy users complaining about the S25 phones was the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen. While Samsung may be convinced that there weren’t enough people using the functionality, online posts seem to show otherwise. Many have accused Samsung of removing features each year and comments talked about the microSD slot and the headphone jack.
A Reddit post which stood out had the title “Make Samsung Great Again” and urged users to skip this generation of Galaxy phones. This post is hardly the first I’ve come across where users are urging others to vote with their wallets and show Samsung that they won’t stand for this. People have also been accusing Samsung of repackaging the same phone each year.
Others have said that Samsung has started following in Apple’s footsteps and is “dumbing down” its flagship phones every year. As mentioned in a thread I saw, people brought up the fact that flagship phones used to mean the best of the best but that wasn’t the case anymore according to them.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra finally comes with a new ultrawide camera. | Image credit — Samsung
But the biggest complaint by Galaxy users across multiple online communities seems to center around one thing: Samsung’s commitment to AI. While I personally still think that mobile AI can be something excellent, not many agree.
There was also talk about Samsung focusing so much on AI because there were barely any hardware upgrades. Theories were also thrown around: from Samsung trying to justify its AI purchase by shoving it everywhere to removing Bluetooth from the S Pen to sell more accessories.
There were countless discussions these past few days about how Samsung barely talked about the new phones and instead focused entirely on AI. The Galaxy S25 phones will feature rich integration with Google Gemini, something that a lot of people have clearly said is not something that they’re interested in.
Whatever the reasons for Samsung’s decisions regarding the Galaxy S25 phones may be, consumers are not impressed. It’s now more crucial than ever for Samsung to make sure that the Galaxy S25 Edge is a phone that users will want to upgrade to.
Things that are NOT allowed: