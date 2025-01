"Make Samsung great again": disappointment ensues after Galaxy S25 reveal

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift. Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung













There was also talk about Samsung focusing so much on AI because there were barely any hardware upgrades. Theories were also thrown around: from Samsung trying to justify its AI purchase by shoving it everywhere to removing Bluetooth from the S Pen to sell more accessories.



Whatever the reasons for Samsung’s decisions regarding the Galaxy S25 phones may be, consumers are not impressed. It’s now more crucial than ever for Samsung to make sure that the want to upgrade to. But the biggest complaint by Galaxy users across multiple online communities seems to center around one thing: Samsung’s commitment to AI. While I personally still think that mobile AI can be something excellent, not many agree.There were countless discussions these past few days about how Samsung barely talked about the new phones and instead focused entirely on AI. Thephones will feature rich integration with Google Gemini, something that a lot of people have clearly said is not something that they’re interested in.There was also talk about Samsung focusing so much on AI because there were barely any hardware upgrades. Theories were also thrown around: from Samsung trying to justify its AI purchase by shoving it everywhere to removing Bluetooth from the S Pen to sell more accessories.Whatever the reasons for Samsung’s decisions regarding thephones may be, consumers are not impressed. It’s now more crucial than ever for Samsung to make sure that the Galaxy S25 Edge is a phone that users willto upgrade to.

One major point of focus for Galaxy users complaining about the S25 phones was the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen. While Samsung may be convinced that there weren’t enough people using the functionality, online posts seem to show otherwise. Many have accused Samsung of removing features each year and comments talked about the microSD slot and the headphone jack.Others have said that Samsung has started following in Apple’s footsteps and is “dumbing down” its flagship phones every year. As mentioned in a thread I saw, people brought up the fact that flagship phones used to mean the best of the best but that wasn’t the case anymore according to them.A Reddit post which stood out had the title “Make Samsung Great Again” and urged users to skip this generation of Galaxy phones. This post is hardly the first I’ve come across where users are urging others to vote with their wallets and show Samsung that they won’t stand for this. People have also been accusing Samsung of repackaging the same phone each year.