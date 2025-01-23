Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a surprising upgrade in store for Galaxy fans: curiously, although the Galaxy S24 Ultra's speakers sound amazing, Samsung has somehow managed to make the S25 Ultra's speakers sound even better.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra just became official during an action-packed Unpacked event on Wednesday. The new phone sports an exquisite design and all the bells and whistles you'd expect, but on top of all of its raw power and contextual AI smarts, Samsung has prepped another upgrade for S25 Ultra buyers that didn't get its chance to shine in the spotlight yet.
The folks at SamMobile were able to notice that the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with upgraded speakers over its predecessor. We found the Galaxy S24 Ultra speakers quite good albeit not revolutionary during our review, and this reported upgrade is very good news.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra produces a fuller sound with more nuances when compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The sound seems to sport a more balanced, rich bass and definitely less tinny on maximum volume than its predecessor.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has a slightly wider speaker cutout than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although small, this change could also contribute to the next-level speaker quality we have on the 2025 flagship. As such, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to join the ranks of phones with the best speakers, and challenge iPhones, Asuses, and Pixels.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, excellent Galaxy AI features, and a very capable camera as you can see on our first Galaxy S25 Ultra camera samples. It also boasts a refined design with slightly curved corners that match the aesthetic of the two other phones from the trio. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be a tough competitor to beat for the likes of the yet-unannounced iPhone 17 Pro Max, Pixel 10 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
It's not clear yet whether Samsung's upgraded the Galaxy S25 Ultra's audio hardware or software (or why not both), but the upgrade is quite noticeable and simply put awesome.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, just like its two siblings the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+, is now up for pre-order and will hit the shelves on February 7.
