iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal

Foldable devices really can't get any more affordable than this, and believe it or not, the Razr (2024) is no pushover either.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr (2024)
Did Amazon and Best Buy fail to impress you with their recent Prime Day and Techtober sales respectively? Do you want to get the most affordable foldable phone possible this holiday season for yourself or a special someone? Don't have a problem settling for a 2024-released device if that means you can keep your spending to a minimum right now without jumping through hoops?

Then the latest (and greatest yet) Motorola Razr (2024) promotion might be perfect for you, slashing a monumental 350 bucks off a $699.99 list price that... was never excessive to begin with. Believe it or not, this 50 percent discount beats what Amazon Prime members were able to save last week on this mid-range foldable, and obviously, you no longer need a membership or anything else to qualify for the e-commerce giant's improved deal.

Motorola razr (2024)

$350 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

$349 99
$699 99
$350 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering their highest discount on a "Koala Gray" color option of the non-Plus Razr (2024) version only, which means that you may have to hurry if you don't want to see the two retailers run out of inventory.

It's hard to think of a comparable product at a similarly compelling price in the US today, as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably never go below $700, let alone $400, while both this year's Z Flip 7 FE and last year's Z Flip 6 remain significantly costlier (even during special events like Prime Big Deal Days).


Of course, the Razr (2024) has nothing on the likes of the Z Flip 7 in terms of processing power, but that main 6.9-inch screen and the gargantuan 4,200mAh battery clearly make up for the shortcomings of the handset's MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor.

The value proposition is further enhanced by an undeniably gorgeous vegan leather design (even in a largely unremarkable Koala Gray hue), a pretty generously sized 3.6-inch cover screen, and a more than respectable combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. All those key strengths (and more, like the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and the 32MP single selfie snapper) are highlighted in our largely positive Motorola Razr (2024) review from last year... that would obviously be even more positive if it took the current price into consideration.

Recommended Stories

Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
107 stories
13 Oct, 2025
Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal
06 Oct, 2025
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
02 Oct, 2025
Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
22 Sep, 2025
Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300: First impressions and camera samples

by Preslav Kateliev • 2

New features make the Google Translate app more useful and easier to use

by Alan Friedman • 1

One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users

by Adrian Diaconescu • 18
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless