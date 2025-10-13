Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal
Foldable devices really can't get any more affordable than this, and believe it or not, the Razr (2024) is no pushover either.
Did Amazon and Best Buy fail to impress you with their recent Prime Day and Techtober sales respectively? Do you want to get the most affordable foldable phone possible this holiday season for yourself or a special someone? Don't have a problem settling for a 2024-released device if that means you can keep your spending to a minimum right now without jumping through hoops?
Then the latest (and greatest yet) Motorola Razr (2024) promotion might be perfect for you, slashing a monumental 350 bucks off a $699.99 list price that... was never excessive to begin with. Believe it or not, this 50 percent discount beats what Amazon Prime members were able to save last week on this mid-range foldable, and obviously, you no longer need a membership or anything else to qualify for the e-commerce giant's improved deal.
Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering their highest discount on a "Koala Gray" color option of the non-Plus Razr (2024) version only, which means that you may have to hurry if you don't want to see the two retailers run out of inventory.
It's hard to think of a comparable product at a similarly compelling price in the US today, as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably never go below $700, let alone $400, while both this year's Z Flip 7 FE and last year's Z Flip 6 remain significantly costlier (even during special events like Prime Big Deal Days).
This is not the flashiest colorway possible, but you're still looking at a very stylish device here. | Image Credit -- Motorola
Of course, the Razr (2024) has nothing on the likes of the Z Flip 7 in terms of processing power, but that main 6.9-inch screen and the gargantuan 4,200mAh battery clearly make up for the shortcomings of the handset's MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor.
The value proposition is further enhanced by an undeniably gorgeous vegan leather design (even in a largely unremarkable Koala Gray hue), a pretty generously sized 3.6-inch cover screen, and a more than respectable combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. All those key strengths (and more, like the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and the 32MP single selfie snapper) are highlighted in our largely positive Motorola Razr (2024) review from last year... that would obviously be even more positive if it took the current price into consideration.
