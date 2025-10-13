Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal





Then the latest (and greatest yet) Then the latest (and greatest yet) Motorola Razr (2024) promotion might be perfect for you, slashing a monumental 350 bucks off a $699.99 list price that... was never excessive to begin with. Believe it or not, this 50 percent discount beats what Amazon Prime members were able to save last week on this mid-range foldable, and obviously, you no longer need a membership or anything else to qualify for the e-commerce giant's improved deal.

Motorola razr (2024) $350 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color Buy at Amazon Motorola razr (2024) $349 99 $699 99 $350 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color Buy at BestBuy





Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering their highest discount on a "Koala Gray" color option of the non-Plus Razr (2024) version only, which means that you may have to hurry if you don't want to see the two retailers run out of inventory.









Z Flip 7 Of course, the Razr (2024) has nothing on the likes of thein terms of processing power, but that main 6.9-inch screen and the gargantuan 4,200mAh battery clearly make up for the shortcomings of the handset's MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor.





The value proposition is further enhanced by an undeniably gorgeous vegan leather design (even in a largely unremarkable Koala Gray hue), a pretty generously sized 3.6-inch cover screen, and a more than respectable combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. All those key strengths (and more, like the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and the 32MP single selfie snapper) are highlighted in our largely positive Motorola Razr (2024) review from last year... that would obviously be even more positive if it took the current price into consideration.



