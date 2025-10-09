Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals





Despite what that name might suggest (which is not technically the product's official marketing label), the 12-inch Windows-powered slate is not necessarily better than last year's 13-inch Surface Pro (11th Edition). But it is Despite what that name might suggest (which is not technically the product's official marketing label), the 12-inch Windows-powered slate is not necessarily better than last year's 13-inch Surface Pro (11th Edition). But it is newer, thinner, a lot lighter , and perhaps most importantly, cheaper, currently costing $749.99 instead of its $899.99 list price in two different versions.





You've got the solo tablet with 16GB RAM and 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a 2-in-1 package including a 256GB data-accommodating model with the same memory count and a productivity-enhancing keyboard.

I honestly don't know which option to recommend to you as a smarter buy right now, as ultimately your decision will depend entirely on how you use your tablet and what's more important for you. If it's a full-blown laptop replacement you're after, the keyboard bundle is obviously the better choice, while folks who tend to watch more movies or play more games on this type of device than write stuff or complete various work tasks on the go will probably go for the solo 12-incher.





Either way, you'll save big on what's arguably one of the best tablets around today without jumping through hoops or waiting for a new round of Amazon deals closer to Christmas. Amazon, by the way, has the non-keyboard-including 512GB Surface Pro 12 variant listed at the same $150 discount as Best Buy right now, but technically, that offer is handled by a slightly less trustworthy third-party seller.





The 12-inch Surface Pro packs a frugal and reasonably powerful octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor in addition to that hefty aforementioned 16GB RAM count, mind you, while promising to deliver "up to" 16 hours of battery life (in video playback) between charges and trumping the versatility of pretty much all the best Android tablets and Apple iPads out there with not one but two USB-C ports. Not bad for a "Techtober" bargain, eh?



