Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals

Microsoft's latest (although not necessarily greatest) Windows tablet is massively discounted at Best Buy both with and without a bundled keyboard and no strings attached.

12-inch Microsoft Surface Pro with keyboard
I'm sure you're all familiar with Amazon's Prime Day events, which have recently turned from an annual tradition into a biannual affair, but have you ever heard of Techtober deals? 

I definitely hope so, as I already told you about a few of those since Best Buy kicked off its own massive pre-holiday sale on Monday, but if you missed the retailer's latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Motorola Razr+ (2025), and Surface Pro 11 discounts, now's your chance to get a Surface Pro 12 at a very special price.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, Device Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color, Keyboard Included
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$150 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, Device Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Violet Color
Buy at Amazon


Despite what that name might suggest (which is not technically the product's official marketing label), the 12-inch Windows-powered slate is not necessarily better than last year's 13-inch Surface Pro (11th Edition). But it is newer, thinner, a lot lighter, and perhaps most importantly, cheaper, currently costing $749.99 instead of its $899.99 list price in two different versions.

You've got the solo tablet with 16GB RAM and 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a 2-in-1 package including a 256GB data-accommodating model with the same memory count and a productivity-enhancing keyboard.

I honestly don't know which option to recommend to you as a smarter buy right now, as ultimately your decision will depend entirely on how you use your tablet and what's more important for you. If it's a full-blown laptop replacement you're after, the keyboard bundle is obviously the better choice, while folks who tend to watch more movies or play more games on this type of device than write stuff or complete various work tasks on the go will probably go for the solo 12-incher.

Either way, you'll save big on what's arguably one of the best tablets around today without jumping through hoops or waiting for a new round of Amazon deals closer to Christmas. Amazon, by the way, has the non-keyboard-including 512GB Surface Pro 12 variant listed at the same $150 discount as Best Buy right now, but technically, that offer is handled by a slightly less trustworthy third-party seller.

The 12-inch Surface Pro packs a frugal and reasonably powerful octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor in addition to that hefty aforementioned 16GB RAM count, mind you, while promising to deliver "up to" 16 hours of battery life (in video playback) between charges and trumping the versatility of pretty much all the best Android tablets and Apple iPads out there with not one but two USB-C ports. Not bad for a "Techtober" bargain, eh?

