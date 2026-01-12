The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store
$900 in total value on the Razr Ultra (2025)? Now this is a promo you don't see every day.
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Razr Ultra to $999.99 in its 1TB variant and paired it with a free pair of the Moto Buds+ and a Moto Watch? Honestly, I didn’t think the sale would come back once the shopping season wrapped up. But I was wrong — this epic bargain is back!Remember when Motorola slashed the
That means you can once again save $500 on the pricey 1TB model and get an extra $400 in savings on the two gifts. It gets better: no other retailer offers such an incredible offer right now. Over at Amazon, for instance, you only save $400 on the 512GB options — and there’s no gift.
Another strong suit is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This premium SoC ensures the Android phone handles much more than everyday tasks — it delivers plenty of potential for heavy gaming titles like Genshin Impact. Don’t forget to check out our Razr Ultra review for more insights on performance and benchmark results.
If there’s any area that’s not quite flagship-grade, it’s the software support. With three major OS updates and four years of security patches, the device offers less long-term reliability than the Z Flip 7.
Should that count as a dealbreaker? I wouldn’t say so because the Razr Ultra nails it on every other front. At $500 off right now (plus two freebies worth a total of $400), this is one of the best value-for-money options for flip phone fans. Don’t miss out.
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That means you can once again save $500 on the pricey 1TB model and get an extra $400 in savings on the two gifts. It gets better: no other retailer offers such an incredible offer right now. Over at Amazon, for instance, you only save $400 on the 512GB options — and there’s no gift.
To me, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the perfect flip phone. It boasts an ultra-chic design, a premium feel, and a large 4-inch cover display. Sure, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a slightly larger cover panel, but the one on the Motorola is incredibly customizable. You can add apps and games, and even expand it to full size instead of stopping at the cameras.
Another strong suit is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This premium SoC ensures the Android phone handles much more than everyday tasks — it delivers plenty of potential for heavy gaming titles like Genshin Impact. Don’t forget to check out our Razr Ultra review for more insights on performance and benchmark results.
When it comes to the camera, the Motorola phone features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, delivering very good-looking photos. Granted, colors sometimes come out a bit more vibrant than natural, though I wouldn’t call that a major downside.
If there’s any area that’s not quite flagship-grade, it’s the software support. With three major OS updates and four years of security patches, the device offers less long-term reliability than the Z Flip 7.
Should that count as a dealbreaker? I wouldn’t say so because the Razr Ultra nails it on every other front. At $500 off right now (plus two freebies worth a total of $400), this is one of the best value-for-money options for flip phone fans. Don’t miss out.
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