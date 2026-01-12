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The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store

$900 in total value on the Razr Ultra (2025)? Now this is a promo you don't see every day.

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A person holds the Razr Ultra half-unfolded in their palm.
View now at Motorola
Remember when Motorola slashed the Razr Ultra to $999.99 in its 1TB variant and paired it with a free pair of the Moto Buds+ and a Moto Watch? Honestly, I didn’t think the sale would come back once the shopping season wrapped up. But I was wrong — this epic bargain is back!

Grab the Razr Ultra for $500 off + $400 in gifts

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
Motorola has brought back the best Razr Ultra deal! Right now, the high-end flip phone can be yours for $500 off. But that's not all! You also get two free gifts: a Moto Watch Fit and a pair of the Moto Buds+. That's an extra $400 in savings!
Buy at Motorola
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That means you can once again save $500 on the pricey 1TB model and get an extra $400 in savings on the two gifts. It gets better: no other retailer offers such an incredible offer right now. Over at Amazon, for instance, you only save $400 on the 512GB options — and there’s no gift.

To me, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the perfect flip phone. It boasts an ultra-chic design, a premium feel, and a large 4-inch cover display. Sure, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a slightly larger cover panel, but the one on the Motorola is incredibly customizable. You can add apps and games, and even expand it to full size instead of stopping at the cameras.

Another strong suit is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This premium SoC ensures the Android phone handles much more than everyday tasks — it delivers plenty of potential for heavy gaming titles like Genshin Impact. Don’t forget to check out our Razr Ultra review for more insights on performance and benchmark results.

When it comes to the camera, the Motorola phone features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, delivering very good-looking photos. Granted, colors sometimes come out a bit more vibrant than natural, though I wouldn’t call that a major downside.

If there’s any area that’s not quite flagship-grade, it’s the software support. With three major OS updates and four years of security patches, the device offers less long-term reliability than the Z Flip 7.

Should that count as a dealbreaker? I wouldn’t say so because the Razr Ultra nails it on every other front. At $500 off right now (plus two freebies worth a total of $400), this is one of the best value-for-money options for flip phone fans. Don’t miss out.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Motorola RAZR - Deals History
121 stories
05 Feb, 2026
Brilliant new bargain pairs the Motorola Razr Ultra with three gifts worth $650
03 Feb, 2026
Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal
12 Jan, 2026
The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store
18 Dec, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift
04 Dec, 2025
Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
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